Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a notable development, the Sudanese military-led government has declined an invitation to participate in a summit orchestrated by the East African bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The summit’s primary goal was to address the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group. The government, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has regarded the situation as a domestic issue and criticized the United Nations for their engagement with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

An Internal Affair

The Sudanese government has steadfastly maintained that the events unfolding within its borders are an internal matter. This stance is evident in its rejection of the invitation extended by IGAD for a summit in Uganda. The government has further accused IGAD of granting legitimacy to the paramilitary forces, while staying silent over the atrocities committed by them. The conflict, ongoing for nine months, has resulted in over 13,000 deaths and displaced 7.5 million civilians.

Accusations of War Crimes

Both the Sudanese army and the RSF have been accused of war crimes, including mass killings, looting, and the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. The RSF, in particular, is under scrutiny for ethnic mass killings. The Sudanese government has also shown strong disapproval of recent contact between UN chief Antonio Guterres and Dagalo, arguing that such engagement legitimizes the RSF leader and the alleged crimes committed under his command.

RSF Commander’s Diplomatic Maneuvers

Despite the controversy surrounding him, RSF commander Dagalo has shown willingness to attend the IGAD summit. He has been actively enhancing his diplomatic presence by touring various African capitals. Meanwhile, Sudan’s foreign ministry has accused IGAD of undermining its credibility by inviting Dagalo to the summit, arguing that the RSF’s atrocities are recognized by the international community. The impact of this rejection extends beyond Sudan’s internal dynamics, casting doubts over IGAD’s effectiveness in mediating regional conflicts.