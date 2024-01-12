en English
Africa

South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide

In a landmark legal maneuver, South Africa has lodged a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that Israel’s actions in response to a Hamas attack on October 7th represent a breach of the United Nations’ Genocide Convention. The case suggests that Israel has violated Article II of the Genocide Convention and demands an immediate cessation of its military campaign. Israel has dismissed these allegations as unfounded and has hit back at South Africa, accusing it of acting as the ‘legal arm’ of Hamas.

Global focus turns to the ICJ

The ICJ is currently processing the case, which has attracted considerable international attention and support. South Africa has accused Israel of perpetrating genocide in Gaza and has appealed to the ICJ for an interim order to put an immediate stop to Israel’s military operations. South Africa’s legal team has sought to expand the case beyond the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, shedding light on the lengthy history of systematic oppression and violence against Palestinians.

Israel’s defense

Israel has assembled a robust legal team to argue its defense, asserting that South Africa’s case lacks a legal basis. The death toll in Gaza resulting from Israel’s offensive is reported to be over 23,200, with approximately two-thirds of the casualties being women and children. The case is expected to zero in on the concept of self-defense and the scope of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Implications of the case

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has heard arguments from South Africa, which accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa is requesting a preliminary ruling that could have far-reaching ramifications for both Israel and the United States. Despite Israel’s dismissal of the lawsuit as a blood libel, the court only needs to deem that South Africa has demonstrated a reasonable probability of genocide to impose orders on Israel that could impact the U.S.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

