en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Smela in Ruins: Unpacking the Impact of a Military Wave

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:56 am EST
Smela in Ruins: Unpacking the Impact of a Military Wave

In a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict, the city of Smela, located in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, witnessed a devastating attack on the 29th of December. The assault, reportedly orchestrated by Russian forces, led to the destruction of 51 houses and a wave of civilian injuries, impacting the lives of nine individuals, including a child.

A Dark Dawn: The Assault on Smela

The attack was unfolded with a chilling precision, with the perpetrators employing Kh-22 cruise missiles. The resultant military wave left the residential district in ruins, with houses turning into rubble and the air filled with the grim aftermath of an offensive.

On Ground Zero: The Immediate Response

Emergency services, along with authorities, were swiftly on the scene, striving to provide assistance to the affected and to initiate the daunting task of repairing the damaged houses. Amidst the debris and the shock, the human spirit was at work, tending to the wounded, offering solace, and starting the process of rebuilding.

Unraveling the Attack: Legal Proceedings

In the wake of the devastation, the Cherkasy regional prosecutor’s office has instigated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, signaling a crucial step towards seeking accountability and justice. This incident is not isolated, as other Ukrainian cities too have been subjected to mass air attacks, resulting in significant damage and casualties, hinting at a broader pattern of aggression.

0
Conflict & Defence Disaster Military
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicles and AI Surveillance

By Rafia Tasleem

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe: A Look at ETIAS

By Safak Costu

China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Pri ...
@Politics · 13 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Pri ...
heart comment 0
The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Displacement and Desperation

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Displacement and Desperation
U.S. Military Launches X-37B on New Secretive Mission: What We Know So Far

By Shivani Chauhan

U.S. Military Launches X-37B on New Secretive Mission: What We Know So Far
Karachi Imposes Section 144 for New Year’s Eve: Aerial Firing Banned, Crackdown on Drunk Driving

By Mazhar Abbas

Karachi Imposes Section 144 for New Year's Eve: Aerial Firing Banned, Crackdown on Drunk Driving
Brazil’s Diplomatic Call for Peace Amid International Tensions

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Diplomatic Call for Peace Amid International Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
39 seconds
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
1 min
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
2 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
3 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
3 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
6 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
6 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
9 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app