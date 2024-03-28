Zulum Advocates for Special Security Outfit at Lake Chad Basin, Aims for Agricultural Revival

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has proposed the creation of a special security outfit to safeguard the Nigerian section of the Lake Chad shores, following discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This initiative aims to enable Nigerian farmers to safely cultivate their lands, amidst ongoing terror threats in the North East.

Urgent Need for Enhanced Security

In light of the relative peace returning to Borno State, Governor Zulum emphasized the critical need for government intervention to re-establish the South Chad Irrigation Project, which has been largely inactive due to a decade of insecurity. This project is seen as vital for addressing food security across Nigeria, given its potential to significantly boost agricultural output.

Recent Military Successes

Complementing efforts to stabilize the region, Nigerian Army troops, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces, have recently neutralized three terrorists in Borno and Katsina states. These operations not only resulted in the elimination of threats but also the recovery of rustled cattle and weapons, showcasing a proactive approach to counter-terrorism.

Prospects of Agricultural Revival

The proposed security outfit, alongside ongoing military successes, represent significant steps towards the revival of agriculture in the Lake Chad Basin. Governor Zulum's initiative underscores a broader strategy to leverage peace and stability for economic and developmental gains, particularly in the realm of food security.

The establishment of a dedicated security outfit for the Lake Chad Basin could herald a new era of prosperity for the region, transforming it from a zone of conflict to a cornerstone of Nigeria's agricultural productivity. As these efforts progress, the hope is that peace and development will sow the seeds for a sustainable future in Borno and beyond.