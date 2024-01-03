en English
Security

Zimbabwe Faces Rising Cyber Attacks: Urgent Call for Enhanced Encryption Measures

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
In a rapidly digitalized world where cybersecurity is paramount, Zimbabwe has seen a surge in cyber attacks, particularly on websites lacking SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption. The increase is linked to political tensions, causing concern both locally and internationally.

A Rising Trend

ICT engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi has noted the trend, stating that since the onset of 2024, incidents of cyber attacks have noticeably risen. This rise is not only a threat to Zimbabwe’s digital assets but also poses significant security concerns for internet users globally.

Need for SSL/TLS Encryption

SSL/TLS encryption, a globally recognized security measure, protects data transmission between web servers and browsers. It is crucial for safeguarding sensitive information such as login credentials, financial details, and personal data. The call is out for Zimbabwean organizations to adopt this encryption method to combat the escalating cyber threats.

Call for Prompt Action

The slow uptake of SSL/TLS encryption among Zimbabwean entities is a cause for worry. Domain and website owners are urged to implement SSL/TLS encryption promptly to enhance their cybersecurity measures. Moreover, web users are advised to be cautious while visiting websites lacking SSL/TLS encryption, particularly when entering sensitive information.

As we navigate through the digital era, it’s clear that ignorance is no longer bliss. The onus lies on both organizations and individuals to take proactive steps in bolstering their digital security. The increase in cyber attacks in Zimbabwe serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that persist in the cyberspace and the need for prompt, effective action.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

