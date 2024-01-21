Windows Firewall Control Amps Up Security with Latest Update

Released recently, the newest version 6.9.9.2 of Windows Firewall Control brings a significant change to the table. This version has revised privileges for standard users, making the application more secure. Previously, the vulnerability, known as CVE-2023-36631, allowed standard users to have both read and write access. With the update, standard users will only have read access, while write access is granted only when wfcUI.exe is commenced as an administrator.
Integrating into Malwarebytes Platform
In June 2018, Malwarebytes acquired Windows Firewall Control and incorporated it into its own platform. This integration led to the full-featured edition of the application becoming available for free. Since then, the application has been providing users with easy and quick access to the most frequently used options of the Windows Firewall.
Compatibility and Functionality
The Windows Firewall Control is compatible with a variety of Windows operating systems, including Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and multiple versions of Windows Server. It enhances the functionality of the Windows Firewall and offers four filtering modes to users. These include High Filtering, which blocks all outgoing connections; Medium Filtering, blocking outgoing connections that don't match a rule; Low Filtering, allowing outgoing connections unless explicitly blocked by the user and No Filtering, which turns off the Windows Firewall.
Key Features and Notification System
One of the key features of the application is its intuitive interface. It also offers support for standard user accounts and prevents other programs from adding firewall rules. Other prominent features include easy rule creation and management, a lock feature, right-click context menu integration, and the display of invalid rules. The application also features a Notifications System. This notifies users of outbound connections that have been blocked, keeping them informed about the security status.
The latest version of the application, 6.9.9.2, not only fixes the vulnerability that permitted remote code execution but also adjusts privileges for standard user accounts. The application now necessitates elevated privileges for write actions, making it more secure. The installation package for the latest version is readily available for download.