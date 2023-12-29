US Military Thwarts Houthi Attack, Safeguards International Shipping

On December 28, 2023, the United States military intercepted and neutralized an anti-ship ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi rebels in the Southern Red Sea. This marks the 22nd attempt by the Houthis since mid-October to disrupt international shipping in this strategic region. The interception, led by the USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer, resulted in no casualties or damage to property, thereby ensuring the continued safety of maritime commerce.

Houthis’ Maritime Aggression: A Threat to Global Trade

The Houthi rebels, a Yemen-based group backed by Iran, have consistently targeted maritime vessels navigating the Red Sea shipping lanes. The attacks, which are purportedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza, pose a significant threat to a transit route responsible for up to 12% of global trade. The ongoing conflict in Yemen, facilitated by these Iran-backed rebels, risks disrupting not only global trade but also the supply of crude oil, highlighting the strategic importance of this waterway.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Shield for International Shipping

In response to the escalating aggression, the United States, under the leadership of the Secretary of Defense, initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian. This multinational naval task force aims to protect shipping through the Red Sea, thereby preserving the flow of international commerce. The USS Mason, which successfully took down the missile and drone on December 28, is a key component of this coalition.

Sanctions and Defensive Measures: The US Response

Beyond military intervention, the United States has also levied economic sanctions against a network involved in financing the Houthi attacks. Announced by the Treasury Department, these sanctions aim to disrupt the financial resources fueling the Houthis’ maritime aggression. On the defensive front, the US military continues to prioritize the interception of missiles and drones targeting vessels, reinforcing their commitment to preserving the safety and security of international maritime commerce.