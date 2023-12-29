en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US Military Thwarts Houthi Attack, Safeguards International Shipping

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm EST
US Military Thwarts Houthi Attack, Safeguards International Shipping

On December 28, 2023, the United States military intercepted and neutralized an anti-ship ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi rebels in the Southern Red Sea. This marks the 22nd attempt by the Houthis since mid-October to disrupt international shipping in this strategic region. The interception, led by the USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer, resulted in no casualties or damage to property, thereby ensuring the continued safety of maritime commerce.

Houthis’ Maritime Aggression: A Threat to Global Trade

The Houthi rebels, a Yemen-based group backed by Iran, have consistently targeted maritime vessels navigating the Red Sea shipping lanes. The attacks, which are purportedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza, pose a significant threat to a transit route responsible for up to 12% of global trade. The ongoing conflict in Yemen, facilitated by these Iran-backed rebels, risks disrupting not only global trade but also the supply of crude oil, highlighting the strategic importance of this waterway.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Shield for International Shipping

In response to the escalating aggression, the United States, under the leadership of the Secretary of Defense, initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian. This multinational naval task force aims to protect shipping through the Red Sea, thereby preserving the flow of international commerce. The USS Mason, which successfully took down the missile and drone on December 28, is a key component of this coalition.

Sanctions and Defensive Measures: The US Response

Beyond military intervention, the United States has also levied economic sanctions against a network involved in financing the Houthi attacks. Announced by the Treasury Department, these sanctions aim to disrupt the financial resources fueling the Houthis’ maritime aggression. On the defensive front, the US military continues to prioritize the interception of missiles and drones targeting vessels, reinforcing their commitment to preserving the safety and security of international maritime commerce.

0
Military Security Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq

By Momen Zellmi

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies

By BNN Correspondents

Unfolding Conflict in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Releases Five Brigades

By Shivani Chauhan

US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into ...
@Military · 2 hours
US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into ...
heart comment 0
BSF’s 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security

By Dil Bar Irshad

BSF's 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security
Yemeni Army Spokesman Outlines Military and Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Yemeni Army Spokesman Outlines Military and Political Landscape
Impersonator in Israeli Military Conflict: A Deception Unveiled

By Shivani Chauhan

Impersonator in Israeli Military Conflict: A Deception Unveiled
U.N. Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Concludes: What’s Next?

By Salman Akhtar

U.N. Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Concludes: What's Next?
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
1 min
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
1 min
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
3 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
3 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
6 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
8 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
9 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
10 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
10 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
12 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app