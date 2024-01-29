US Military Escalates Operations in Yemen Amidst Somali Pirate Hijack

US military operations in Yemen have seen a marked increase, particularly against the Houthi rebels, as per reports from Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. Amidst these escalating tensions, a Sri Lankan fishing vessel and its crew members have been suspected kidnapped by Somali pirates, leading to diplomatic conversations between Sri Lanka and Somalia.

According to reports, the Houthi rebels have declared an attack on the USS Lewis B. Puller, a floating American naval base, with a missile in the Gulf of Aden. This claim, however, was promptly denied by an American defence official. The narrative brings to mind a previous operation wherein US Navy SEALs intercepted Iranian-made missile components believed to be en route to Yemen, highlighting the rebels' recurrent targeting of vessels in the Red Sea.

Sri Lankan Vessel Hijacked

This incident came shortly after Sri Lanka's declaration to join a US-led mission, aimed at safeguarding merchant ships in the Red Sea from Houthi rebel attacks. The Sri Lankan vessel, hijacked in international waters, gives rise to worries of a potential resurgence in Somali pirate activity, which had earlier disrupted international shipping. The Sri Lankan foreign ministry is actively involved in efforts to free the captured fishermen.

In a separate but related incident, the Indian navy conducted an operation to free an Iranian fishing vessel and its crew that had been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia. These incidents underline the persistent maritime security challenges in the region, as nations grapple with piracy and the protection of maritime vessels.

US Congressional Scrutiny on Military Action

The US Senate is scrutinizing President Biden's response to Houthi militant attacks and the absence of congressional authorization for military action in Yemen and the Red Sea. The Biden administration, having led multiple air strikes against the Houthis, asserts that they will intensify if the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea persist.

Senators have questioned the legal rationale for these strikes without congressional consent and voiced concerns regarding the lack of authorization for offensive US military action against the Houthis.