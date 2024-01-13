US Embassy Donates $1.84M Worth of Equipment to Royal Bahamas Police Force

The US Embassy has fortified the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) security apparatus with a considerable donation. The donation, received at a ceremony at the Police Training College on January 12, 2024, consists of four 27-feet long SAFE boats, 45 ballistic vests, and six jaws of life. These assets, valued at $1,840,000, are projected to significantly augment RBPF’s operational capabilities.

Boost to Maritime Operations

The SAFE boats, each worth $1.6 million, come complete with enclosed cabins and trailers. They are destined for deployment across New Providence, Abaco, Bimini, and Grand Bahama. The boats are set to bolster Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), an initiative aimed at enhancing patrol operations. The US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Usha Pitts, underscored the critical role of these boats in patrolling the 700 islands of The Bahamas, underlining the necessity of such equipment for an island nation’s security.

Enhanced Officer Protection and Life-saving Measures

The donation further includes 45 ballistic vests, collectively valued at approximately $40,000. These vests will provide vital protection for both senior and plainclothes intelligence officers. Additionally, the six jaws of life, worth roughly $200,000, will be instrumental in saving lives during traffic accidents, a significant issue in the country.

Gratitude and Future Collaborations

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander expressed his gratitude for the US’s substantial support. He acknowledged the ongoing battle against crime, particularly those crimes fueled by drug and illegal firearm trafficking. National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also conveyed his appreciation for the US donation. He hinted at a recent agreement to purchase 40ft SAFE boats for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, although he refrained from providing further details.