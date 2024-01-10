en English
Military

US and UK Forces Thwart Houthi Attack on Red Sea Shipping Lanes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
US and UK Forces Thwart Houthi Attack on Red Sea Shipping Lanes

In a decisive response to escalating tensions in the Southern Red Sea, US and UK forces intercepted a barrage of 21 drones and missiles launched by the Houthi group based in Yemen. The projectiles, aimed squarely at international shipping lanes, were neutralized, marking a daring stand against a group known for its history of disruptive actions in the region.

Threat to Maritime Corridors

The Southern Red Sea, a major artery of global commerce, was the intended target of the attack. This marked the 26th Houthi strike on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November 19. These repeated offensives have resulted in the suspension of operations for numerous shipping companies, compelling them to chart longer routes around Africa. The US and UK forces retaliated, shooting down 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile, thereby mitigating a potentially significant threat to shipping traffic and commercial vessels in the region.

Unceasing Houthi Aggression

The Houthi attacks, reportedly in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, represent a defiant and unyielding stance. Despite international pressures, the Houthis have vowed to persist with their disruptive actions until the conflict in Gaza ceases. Their alignment with Iran has only served to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of these attacks.

Successful Interception

US and UK forces executed a successful interception of the Houthi assault, employing F/A-18 fighter jets and ship interceptors. The attack involved 18 drones, 2 anti-ship cruise missiles, and 1 anti-ship ballistic missile. Despite the ferocity of the attack, it was effectively neutralized, with no reported injuries or damage. This interception serves as a testament to ongoing military efforts to maintain the safety of key maritime corridors against Houthi attacks.

Military Security Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

