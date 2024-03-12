Armed Assailants Kidnap UNTH Deputy Director, Security Personnel

Armed assailants struck the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu State, in the early hours of a quiet Tuesday morning, marking a disturbing trend of violent kidnappings targeting healthcare professionals and facilities. In a daring operation, kidnappers made away with a female deputy director of the hospital and a security man, leaving behind a scene of chaos and a community in fear.

The kidnappers, wielding firearms, executed the abduction with a precision that suggests a disturbing familiarity with the hospital's layout. Eyewitness reports indicate that the perpetrators' vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene, with the deputy director's SUV found abandoned, its glass riddled with bullet holes. This incident mirrors a previous attack, where a resident doctor was kidnapped under similar circumstances but fortunately escaped. The recurring nature of these attacks has raised alarms about the security measures in place at UNTH and the safety of its staff and patients.

Community and Police Response

In the wake of the abduction, the hospital staff expressed their despair and concern for their safety, highlighting the porous security situation at the hospital. "We are not safe at all in this hospital; everywhere is porous," a distressed staff member lamented, capturing the sentiment of many. Despite the immediate response from local authorities, the police and hospital management have yet to officially confirm the incident. The lack of communication has only added to the anxiety and speculation among the hospital community and the public.

The repeated attacks on UNTH not only underscore a worrying trend of violence against healthcare facilities but also raise questions about the broader implications for healthcare delivery in the region. The psychological impact on healthcare workers and the potential deterrence of medical professionals from working in high-risk areas could exacerbate healthcare access issues in already underserved regions. Furthermore, these incidents spotlight the need for a comprehensive review of security protocols at healthcare facilities, as well as broader strategies to address the root causes of kidnapping and violence in the area.

The abduction of the deputy director and a security staff member at UNTH is a stark reminder of the challenges facing healthcare facilities in areas plagued by violence and insecurity. As the community grapples with the immediate aftermath of this attack, the broader implications for healthcare delivery and security in the region loom large.