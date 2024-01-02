Under-the-Radar Global Threats in 2024: The Essequibo Dispute and Vulnerable Undersea Cables

In the shadows of the widely reported global crises, there lurk lesser-known disputes that hold the potential to morph into significant conflicts in 2024. Foreign Policy magazine recently highlighted ten such conflicts to watch; this piece extends that focus to two such issues that demand our attention.

The Essequibo Dispute: A Brewing Storm in Latin America

The first of these is the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region. The situation escalated when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro defied an International Court of Justice order and held a referendum on annexing the region. The move, seen as an attempt to rally domestic support ahead of an election year, has drawn the ire of regional and global powers. Brazil responded by deploying troops to its border, and the United States conducted joint air drills with Guyana. Despite Venezuela’s limited military might, this territorial dispute threatens to strain relationships within Latin America and between Latin America and Washington.

Undersea Cables: Ireland’s Achilles Heel

The second potential threat is the vulnerability of undersea cables off the southern coast of Ireland. These cables are indispensable for global communications, especially between Europe and the United States. However, the small size of the Irish navy makes it challenging to defend against any hostile activities. A case in point is the Russian naval presence witnessed in Ireland’s exclusive economic zone in 2022, raising concerns about the security of these communication lifelines and Ireland’s capacity to safeguard them.

Submarine Internet Cables: The Unseen Critical Infrastructure

Submarine internet cables carry 99% of international communications and oversee $10 trillion of financial transactions daily. The European Union (EU) alone has 39 undersea cables with three more in the pipeline. Despite their critical role, maritime security authorities often overlook these cables, giving priority to other issues such as piracy, people smuggling, and environmental protection. The EU has begun to consider submarine internet cables as critical infrastructure, but the question remains: are we doing enough to protect these vital links?

In conclusion, while we remain fixated on the more prominent global conflicts, it is crucial not to overlook these lesser-known disputes and potential threats. They may not make the headlines daily, but their implications for regional stability and global security are immense. As we step into 2024, the Essequibo dispute and the security of undersea cables should be on our radar.