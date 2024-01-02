en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Under-the-Radar Global Threats in 2024: The Essequibo Dispute and Vulnerable Undersea Cables

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Under-the-Radar Global Threats in 2024: The Essequibo Dispute and Vulnerable Undersea Cables

In the shadows of the widely reported global crises, there lurk lesser-known disputes that hold the potential to morph into significant conflicts in 2024. Foreign Policy magazine recently highlighted ten such conflicts to watch; this piece extends that focus to two such issues that demand our attention.

The Essequibo Dispute: A Brewing Storm in Latin America

The first of these is the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region. The situation escalated when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro defied an International Court of Justice order and held a referendum on annexing the region. The move, seen as an attempt to rally domestic support ahead of an election year, has drawn the ire of regional and global powers. Brazil responded by deploying troops to its border, and the United States conducted joint air drills with Guyana. Despite Venezuela’s limited military might, this territorial dispute threatens to strain relationships within Latin America and between Latin America and Washington.

Undersea Cables: Ireland’s Achilles Heel

The second potential threat is the vulnerability of undersea cables off the southern coast of Ireland. These cables are indispensable for global communications, especially between Europe and the United States. However, the small size of the Irish navy makes it challenging to defend against any hostile activities. A case in point is the Russian naval presence witnessed in Ireland’s exclusive economic zone in 2022, raising concerns about the security of these communication lifelines and Ireland’s capacity to safeguard them.

Submarine Internet Cables: The Unseen Critical Infrastructure

Submarine internet cables carry 99% of international communications and oversee $10 trillion of financial transactions daily. The European Union (EU) alone has 39 undersea cables with three more in the pipeline. Despite their critical role, maritime security authorities often overlook these cables, giving priority to other issues such as piracy, people smuggling, and environmental protection. The EU has begun to consider submarine internet cables as critical infrastructure, but the question remains: are we doing enough to protect these vital links?

In conclusion, while we remain fixated on the more prominent global conflicts, it is crucial not to overlook these lesser-known disputes and potential threats. They may not make the headlines daily, but their implications for regional stability and global security are immense. As we step into 2024, the Essequibo dispute and the security of undersea cables should be on our radar.

0
International Relations Security South America
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMLC Amends Guidelines to Protect Good Faith Reporters of Suspicious Transactions

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jaishankar Talks India-China Relations: Emphasizes Realism and Mutuality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Former Colonies View Colonizers with More Admiration than Animosity: New Study Reveals

By Olalekan Adigun

Holguin Celebrates 65th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

By Olalekan Adigun

UNOOSA Launches Space Bridge Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainable Sp ...
@Climate & Environment · 34 mins
UNOOSA Launches Space Bridge Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainable Sp ...
heart comment 0
OPEC’s Strategic Plan to Support Developing Economies Amid Surge in Oil Prices

By Rafia Tasleem

OPEC's Strategic Plan to Support Developing Economies Amid Surge in Oil Prices
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies
Navigating the Economic Landscape: Key Indicators of 2023 and their Implications

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Navigating the Economic Landscape: Key Indicators of 2023 and their Implications
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
Latest Headlines
World News
OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes
13 seconds
OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
2 mins
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
3 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
4 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
4 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
4 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
4 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
4 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
4 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
29 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app