UN Humanitarian Chief Slams Restrictions on Aid Delivery in Sudan

United Nations Humanitarian Chief, Martin Griffiths, has issued a stern rebuke to the severe limitations hampering the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid to the strife-torn regions of Sudan. In his statement, Griffiths highlighted the logistical nightmares at Port Sudan, the nation’s primary port, where expansive bureaucratic red tape has resulted in significant delays in the distribution of aid.

Bureaucracy and Conflict: A Lethal Combo

Griffiths observed that the current customs protocols at the port can delay the delivery of aid by up to 18 days. This delay, coupled with additional inspections carried out under military supervision, has created a bottleneck, slowing down the much-needed relief efforts in the region.

Griffiths warned that these delays are more than mere inconveniences; they pose a direct threat to human lives. He urged for a swift overhaul of customs and other relevant procedures to ensure the timely distribution of aid.

Combat Zones: No Safe Passage for Aid

Adding to the aid delivery woes is the escalating conflict in regions like Khartoum and Wad Madani. Here, armed factions have been obstructing aid convoys from reaching those most in need. The humanitarian chief condemned these actions, stressing that the blocking of aid access points was exacerbating an already dire situation.

Assault on Aid Workers: A Blight on Humanity

Even more reprehensible, according to Griffiths, is the violence meted out to aid workers. Reports of beatings, extortion, looting, and even killings have become all too common. All these acts serve to undermine the vital work these brave individuals undertake in their mission to assist the people of Sudan.

In conclusion, Griffiths called on all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of civilians, facilitate humanitarian access, and bring an end to hostilities. He stressed the urgency of the situation and the critical need for immediate action to save the millions of lives hanging in the balance in Sudan.