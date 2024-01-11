en English
Africa

UN Helicopter Ambushed in Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills One, Abducts Five

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
UN Helicopter Ambushed in Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills One, Abducts Five

A UN-contracted helicopter, transporting medical professionals and soldiers, was attacked by Al-Shabaab fighters following an emergency landing in the rebel-held region of Xindheere village, Somalia. This incident led to the loss of a life and the abduction of five individuals. The helicopter, which was en route to Wisil town for a medical evacuation, was compelled to land due to engine failure. The passengers onboard included six foreigners and one Somali national.

Confirmed Attack and Casualties

Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, the internal security minister of Galmudug state, confirmed the attack and casualties. UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, acknowledged the incident but refrained from providing further details for the safety of those involved, affirming that response efforts are in progress. The identity of the passengers remains undisclosed.

Al-Shabaab: A Persistent Threat

Al-Shabaab, striving to establish an Islamic state, continues to pose a significant security threat in Somalia, controlling regions and conducting attacks, despite recent military offensives against them. The UN extends humanitarian aid and supports the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is preparing to transition security duties to Somali forces.

UN Security Council Lifts Arms Embargo

Somalia’s government has welcomed the removal of a decades-long arms embargo by the UN Security Council, thus paving the way for modernization of its forces. In another development, UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland with Somalia’s president, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue and restraint to avert further escalation.

Africa Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

