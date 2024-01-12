Ukraine and UK Announce Unprecedented Security Agreement

In a landmark move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an unprecedented security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This announcement came during a joint news conference with the British Prime Minister, marking a significant shift in European history.

Historic Commitment

The United Kingdom has pledged a commitment of £2.5 billion in military support, humanitarian aid, and security guarantees to Ukraine. This commitment, Britain’s largest annual commitment since Russia’s invasion, includes long-range missiles, air defense, artillery shells, and drones, the majority of which are UK-made.

Unshakeable Partnership

This security agreement signals an unshakeable hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the UK. It formalizes a range of support the UK will provide for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation. Furthermore, the agreement also includes economic support, marking a strong signal to deter Russian aggression and provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Wider Strategic Interests

The collaboration between Ukraine and the UK may reflect wider strategic interests in strengthening the European security architecture. This security accord lays the basis for working with other partners, and Ukraine and Britain would be able to strike additional, sector-specific agreements if necessary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed this security accord in Kyiv, announcing a major new package of £2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the coming year.