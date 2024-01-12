en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Ukraine and UK Announce Unprecedented Security Agreement

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Ukraine and UK Announce Unprecedented Security Agreement

In a landmark move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an unprecedented security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This announcement came during a joint news conference with the British Prime Minister, marking a significant shift in European history.

Historic Commitment

The United Kingdom has pledged a commitment of £2.5 billion in military support, humanitarian aid, and security guarantees to Ukraine. This commitment, Britain’s largest annual commitment since Russia’s invasion, includes long-range missiles, air defense, artillery shells, and drones, the majority of which are UK-made.

Unshakeable Partnership

This security agreement signals an unshakeable hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and the UK. It formalizes a range of support the UK will provide for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation. Furthermore, the agreement also includes economic support, marking a strong signal to deter Russian aggression and provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Wider Strategic Interests

The collaboration between Ukraine and the UK may reflect wider strategic interests in strengthening the European security architecture. This security accord lays the basis for working with other partners, and Ukraine and Britain would be able to strike additional, sector-specific agreements if necessary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed this security accord in Kyiv, announcing a major new package of £2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the coming year.

0
Europe International Relations Security
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
24 mins ago
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
In a recent speech, President Xi Jinping of China articulated a vision for enhancing China-Europe relations, emphasizing the importance of building more ‘bridges’ between the two regions. His remarks underscored China’s commitment to fostering a more interconnected global landscape, wherein Europe could play a pivotal role. China’s Vision of Enhanced Connectivity President Xi Jinping’s call
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
59 mins ago
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
1 hour ago
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
27 mins ago
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity
36 mins ago
Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity
Volvo Cars Halts Belgium Plant Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns
49 mins ago
Volvo Cars Halts Belgium Plant Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
7 seconds
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
18 seconds
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
36 seconds
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
2 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
4 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
5 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
6 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
6 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
9 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app