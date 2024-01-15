Ukraine and Romania Embark on Bilateral Security Agreement Talks

As Ukraine continues to strengthen its security alliances, the nation has embarked on bilateral security agreement talks with Romania. The announcement came from the Ukrainian Presidency, following the fourth meeting of national security advisors in Davos, Switzerland. The negotiations were spearheaded by Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Iulian Fota, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

Details of the Security Talks

Despite the initiation of these discussions, Romania’s Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry have remained silent, issuing no statements concerning the talks. This development follows a similar agreement between Ukraine and the UK, signed on January 12, which included a 24-hour response commitment from the UK to any aggression against Ukraine.

The talks with Romania are seen as a continuation of the objectives outlined in a phone conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024, and in the Joint Declaration from October 10, 2023.

Reaffirming Support for Ukraine

The negotiation symbolizes Romania’s sustained support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its aspirations to join European and Euro-Atlantic institutions. Both parties have discussed the key aspects of the proposed security agreement and have established the approach for future negotiations.

Furthermore, Romania is the ninth country to engage in bilateral security talks with Ukraine, underlining its commitment to Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

Implications for Future Relations

The talks mark a significant advancement in bilateral relations, raising them to the level of strategic partnership. The discussions on the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and the gratitude expressed by Ukrainian officials towards Romania for their continued assistance highlight the importance of these negotiations.