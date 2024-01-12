Uganda Implements Traffic Plan Ahead of NAM and G77 Summits

As Uganda gears up for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) Summits, a meticulously planned traffic flow blueprint has been unveiled. This plan, developed by the local police, aims to orchestrate the movement of vehicles along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and Northern Bypass during the international events scheduled for January 15-23.

Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow

Anticipating the influx of delegates and dignitaries for the summits, the authorities have devised a comprehensive strategy that includes specific diversions at various points along these critical routes. The objective is twofold: to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to bolster security during the events. As part of this scheme, certain vehicles—like motorcycles—will face restricted access to these routes.

Travelers Advised to Plan Journeys

The traffic police have urged travelers to plan their journeys in advance. This advice comes to prevent potential delays during the summit period, with the diversions and traffic regulations set to impact regular commuting schedules. Travelers are thus encouraged to familiarize themselves with the changes and adapt their travel plans accordingly.

Significance of the Summits

The NAM and G77 Summits are notable events that bring together a significant number of countries to discuss and negotiate on issues of mutual interest. The efficient management of traffic and stringent security measures, therefore, are paramount to the seamless hosting of these summits in the country.