UC Berkeley Parents Rally, Spend $42,000 on Private Security Amidst Campus Crime Surge

Growing up in a suburban Texas town, Rishabh had never seen homelessness or open drug use. That changed when he arrived to study at the University of California, Berkeley. Weeks into his first term, he watched two men get shot outside his dormitory. His experience, and others like it, led parents of students at one of America’s most exclusive universities to raise $42,000 for a security force pilot program to protect their children from crime on campus.

Advertisment

The group, called SafeBears, said it felt compelled to pay for beefed-up protection after hearing about violent attacks on students, and trespassers entering dorms. "Students have actually had to barricade themselves inside their dorm rooms while dangerous intruders paced up and down the halls right outside their door," a spokesperson for the group shared.

Urgent Action for Student Safety

SafeBears, a parent-led initiative, took matters into their own hands by hiring private security guards to patrol areas near student housing and the southern part of the campus. This decision came after a spate of crimes, including shootings and violent attacks, shook the university community. The program, which ran for a 17-day period, employed six guards at a cost of about $42,000, aiming to prompt the university to adopt a more proactive stance towards campus safety.

Advertisment

University Response and Parental Hopes

Despite the parents' initiative, UC Berkeley officials have expressed a preference for increasing the number of police officers over the concept of security ambassadors. The university highlighted the importance of coordination with the campus police department to ensure the effectiveness of any safety measures. Nonetheless, parents remain hopeful that their efforts will lead to the establishment of a permanent nightly ambassador program, enhancing safety and security for all students.

Looking Towards a Safer Future

The SafeBears program has sparked a broader conversation about campus safety and the role of community involvement in addressing crime. While some faculty members have expressed skepticism, the initiative has reported incidents of intervention that prevented potential crimes. As the debate continues, the push from parents for a safer campus environment is a powerful reminder of the community's role in ensuring the well-being of its members.