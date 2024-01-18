UAE’s VPN Adoption Rate Soars, Second-Highest Globally

In a remarkable show of digital adaptability, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw a significant uptick in the download of virtual private network (VPN) applications in 2023. With an increase of 1.83 million from the previous year, the total downloads reached a staggering 6.1 million. This surge led to a VPN adoption rate of 61.7%, situating the UAE as the country with the second-highest rate globally, trailing behind Qatar’s 69.87%.

Surpassing the Pandemic Peak

Interestingly, these figures eclipsed even the high download numbers witnessed in the restrictive pandemic year of 2020, which stood at 6.09 million. During the COVID-19 outbreak, VPN usage soared as residents grappled with travel and movement restrictions, necessitating remote access solutions.

Legal Framework: A Balancing Act

The legal environment in the UAE permits the use of VPNs, provided they adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). However, misuse of VPNs, such as committing crimes or accessing services blocked by the UAE government, falls under the punitive scope of UAE Decree Law No (34) of 2021. Violators can face severe repercussions, including imprisonment and hefty fines ranging from 500,000 to 2 million dirhams.

Global VPN Adoption Index: A Closer Look

The Atlas VPN’s Global VPN Adoption Index, which evaluated 86 countries based on VPN usage from 2020 to 2023, deduced penetration rates by dividing the total VPN downloads by the population. The data, sourced from Google Play and Apple App Store and covering the 45 biggest VPN providers, suggested that residents in the UAE and other Gulf countries frequently download VPNs to access restricted content and facilitate audio-video calls through popular applications like WhatsApp, Skype, and Facetime.