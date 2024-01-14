UAE Customs Thwarts Smuggling Attempt: Two Hidden in Vehicles Intercepted

The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) in the United Arab Emirates halted a daring attempt to smuggle two individuals into the country. The incident transpired during a routine examination at one of the customs terminals, highlighting the critical role of advanced inspection technologies and the dedication of customs officials in upholding the nation's border security and thwarting illegal entry.

Advertisment

Advanced X-ray Scanners Uncover Smuggling Attempt

Advanced X-ray scanners were key in identifying suspicious objects within two vehicles. This discovery prompted the customs officers to execute a meticulous inspection. The technology used by the SPCFZA is part of a sophisticated system designed to counter all types of smuggling attempts across ports. This incident underscores the effectiveness of these measures in identifying and responding to potential threats.

The Role of Customs Officials in Thwarting Infiltration

Advertisment

The customs officers' vigilance and proactive approach led to the discovery of the hidden individuals. These individuals were concealed in professionally installed iron boxes underneath the rear trunks of the vehicles. The officers' commitment to addressing such threats is a testament to the UAE's robust security measures at its borders. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Terminals and Border Points Affairs at SPCFZA, emphasized this commitment and expressed concern about infiltration attempts.

Social Media Circulates Video of the Incident

A video capturing the customs officials dismantling the rear bumpers of the cars to reveal the hidden men was circulated on social media. This footage is a stark reminder of the lengths to which individuals will go to bypass border security measures and the critical role of customs officials in maintaining these security protocols. The video also serves to highlight the importance of modern inspection technologies in aiding these officials in their duties.