U.S. to Introduce 'Know Your Customer' Regulations for Cloud Companies

In a key move aimed at tightening the reins on the use of cloud computing for artificial intelligence (AI) training, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced that the Biden administration will soon be proposing new regulations. These regulations will introduce a set of "know your customer" requirements for cloud computing companies, a move that signals a more stringent approach to controlling who gets access to American cloud resources.

Preventing Misuse of U.S. Cloud Resources

The primary goal of these requirements is to ensure that cloud companies are entirely aware of who is utilizing their services to train AI models. This initiative comes amid a broader effort to prevent potentially harmful entities, including foreign competitors like China and non-state actors, from using U.S. cloud resources for purposes that could negatively impact U.S. interests.

Export Controls on Chips

In her announcement, Raimondo shed light on the significant role of export controls on chips, which find extensive use in American cloud data centers. This essential link underscores the need for measures to prevent the misuse of these vital resources.

Cloud Companies to Bear the Burden

The Commerce Secretary was clear in placing the onus of identifying and monitoring major customers who train large AI models on the cloud companies. The specific use of the information collected will be determined by the administration's inquiry into these activities. This development is part of the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to limit access to advanced technologies, particularly AI, by foreign entities.