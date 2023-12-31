U.N. Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Concludes: What’s Next?

On December 31, 2023, the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, marks the end of its tenure. Responding to the military junta’s order in June, MINUSMA began its phased withdrawal, culminating in its complete departure today. The mission has been operational in Mali since 2013, and its exit raises grave concerns among security experts about the potential for instability.

Decade-long Effort Comes to an End

MINUSMA came into being following a violent insurrection by separatist rebels in Northern Mali and a subsequent military coup. The mission played a pivotal role in protecting civilians, supporting the peace process, and restoring state authority. However, the recent order from the military junta for MINUSMA to leave has resulted in a spike in violence, highlighting the delicate balance of power in the region.

Concerns Over Security and Stability

With MINUSMA’s departure, the north could become a battleground as rebel groups and the army vie for control over areas previously under U.N. supervision. The situation is further complicated by the presence of Islamist militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State, leading to fears of a power vacuum and escalating violence.

Continued U.N. Presence and Assistance

Despite the withdrawal of MINUSMA, the U.N. has reiterated that its funds, agencies, and programs will continue to operate in Mali. A small team from the U.N. will remain in the country to manage the transportation of assets and the disposal of equipment. The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound appreciation for MINUSMA’s efforts, paying tribute to the 311 personnel who lost their lives and the over 700 who were injured during the mission.

While MINUSMA’s withdrawal signifies the end of a decade-long peacekeeping effort, the U.N.’s commitment to the Malian people remains steadfast. The international community watches with bated breath as Mali enters a new chapter, hoping that the country’s journey towards peace, security, and sustainable development will continue unabated.