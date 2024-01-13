en English
Security

TSA Sets New Passenger Screening Record in 2023, Enhances Security

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST
Unraveling the tapestry of 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) marked an unprecedented year in terms of passenger volume and operational improvements. Screening an average of 2.4 million passengers daily, the agency tallied over 858 million passengers for the year, an all-time high in its history. This peak performance was exemplified on the Sunday following Thanksgiving when a record-breaking 2.9 million travelers bustled through TSA checkpoints.

2023: A Year of Records and Improvements

Seven of the ten busiest days in the agency’s history were etched in 2023, signifying the TSA’s robust capacity to handle large passenger volumes. But the agency’s achievements weren’t confined to passenger numbers. The TSA also showcased its prowess in cybersecurity advancements for airport and airline operators, a critical move in today’s digital age.

Enhanced Employee Satisfaction and Retention

Moreover, the TSA took notable strides in improving employee compensation. This initiative culminated in improved job satisfaction and an impressive 88% employee retention rate. This positive outcome was further complemented by the addition of 9,000 new staff members, bolstering the TSA’s workforce and enhancing its screening capabilities.

Passenger-friendly Innovations

Over four million people joined the ranks of TSA PreCheck in 2023, propelling total membership to over 18 million. This program, which expedites traveler screening, is a testament to the TSA’s commitment to improving passenger experience. In addition to this, 141 new explosive detection dogs were deployed across various airports and transit locations, strengthening the TSA’s security apparatus.

The agency also took a leap in innovation by implementing a self-screening system at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. If successful, this system could revolutionize the screening process; passengers would use solo consoles for carry-on and personal screening, drastically reducing the need for physical pat-downs and bag checks.

These collective efforts underscore the TSA’s unwavering commitment to innovation, security enhancement, and elevating the passenger experience.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

