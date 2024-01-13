en English
Security

Torm Suspends Operations in Southern Red Sea Following Strikes on Yemen: Global Trade in Jeopardy

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Torm Suspends Operations in Southern Red Sea Following Strikes on Yemen: Global Trade in Jeopardy

In the wake of recent air strikes on Yemen, Torm, a prominent Danish fuel tanker firm, has put a halt to its operations in the southern Red Sea. The company, which boasts a fleet of about 80 vessels, has declared the suspension of all transits in the contentious region until an unspecified time. This move aligns with the advice from several industry trade groups, including Bimco and Intertanko, and directives from the Combined Maritime Forces, a naval coalition involving the US and UK forces. The coalition has issued a clear instruction to all merchant vessels to steer clear of the conflict-ridden zone.

The Implications of Torm’s Decision

The decision holds significant implications, causing a ripple effect across the globe. The key repercussion is that it renders the Suez Canal, a crucial trade route connecting the continents of Asia and Europe, unviable for ships adhering to the advisory. The canal serves as a pivotal artery for global commerce, and its obstruction could lead to potential complications for the oil markets and international trade. Oil prices and shipping costs are likely to be directly affected by this development.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Duration of the Disruption

The duration of this disruption, however, remains cloaked in uncertainty. The volatile situation in the region, characterized by retaliatory attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen following the US-led air strikes, adds to the ambiguity. The number of commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea has seen a significant dip as a result, leading to an escalation in commodity prices.

Following Torm’s footsteps, other major shipping entities like Stena Bulk have also suspended their transits in the Red Sea. This decision comes in the aftermath of an advisory issued by the Combined Maritime Forces to avoid the region due to the onset of US and British air strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen. The collective withdrawal of these shipping giants amplifies the impact on global trade and raises concerns about the future stability of this essential maritime route.

Security Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

