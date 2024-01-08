en English
Asia

The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal

Once a hub for cultural and commercial exchanges through the ancient Maritime Silk Route, the Bay of Bengal has evolved over centuries from a strategic backwater post-World War I decolonization to a high-stakes maritime space today. Its vast hydrocarbon reserves and critical oil and natural gas trade routes have made it a focal point for international conflicts and collaborations, with rising economies like India and China vying for influence.

The Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific

The Bay of Bengal’s significance extends into the broader Indo-Pacific region, a concept that gained traction with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative. The region presents a vast market and lucrative investment opportunities, necessitating enhanced connectivity, maritime security, and diplomatic relations. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays a pivotal role in promoting a rules-based order and encouraging economic engagement across the region.

Security Concerns and the Blue Economy

As critical sea lanes traverse the Bay of Bengal, protecting freedom of navigation is a pressing concern. The region also grapples with non-traditional maritime threats like piracy, trafficking, and environmental degradation. The burgeoning blue economy offers a collaborative platform for sustainable marine resource utilization. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has prioritized non-traditional security and streamlined its sectors to foster effective cooperation.

India’s Role and the Vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

India’s role in the region aligns with its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which supports a rules-based regional architecture. The Bay of Bengal, with its potential to bridge South and Southeast Asia, can be a catalyst for regional prosperity. Major powers, recognizing this potential, are investing in the region and stressing the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for its growth.

The book ‘Anchoring the Bay of Bengal in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ provides a comprehensive exploration of these themes. Divided into four sections with 13 essays, it delves into the region’s security concerns, the importance of information sharing, and the necessity of connectivity for a Bay of Bengal community. It also highlights the role of Japan and other extraregional actors in fostering cooperation and addressing the challenges posed by China’s presence in the region.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

