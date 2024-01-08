The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal

Once a hub for cultural and commercial exchanges through the ancient Maritime Silk Route, the Bay of Bengal has evolved over centuries from a strategic backwater post-World War I decolonization to a high-stakes maritime space today. Its vast hydrocarbon reserves and critical oil and natural gas trade routes have made it a focal point for international conflicts and collaborations, with rising economies like India and China vying for influence.

The Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific

The Bay of Bengal’s significance extends into the broader Indo-Pacific region, a concept that gained traction with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative. The region presents a vast market and lucrative investment opportunities, necessitating enhanced connectivity, maritime security, and diplomatic relations. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays a pivotal role in promoting a rules-based order and encouraging economic engagement across the region.

Security Concerns and the Blue Economy

As critical sea lanes traverse the Bay of Bengal, protecting freedom of navigation is a pressing concern. The region also grapples with non-traditional maritime threats like piracy, trafficking, and environmental degradation. The burgeoning blue economy offers a collaborative platform for sustainable marine resource utilization. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has prioritized non-traditional security and streamlined its sectors to foster effective cooperation.

India’s Role and the Vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

India’s role in the region aligns with its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which supports a rules-based regional architecture. The Bay of Bengal, with its potential to bridge South and Southeast Asia, can be a catalyst for regional prosperity. Major powers, recognizing this potential, are investing in the region and stressing the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for its growth.

The book ‘Anchoring the Bay of Bengal in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ provides a comprehensive exploration of these themes. Divided into four sections with 13 essays, it delves into the region’s security concerns, the importance of information sharing, and the necessity of connectivity for a Bay of Bengal community. It also highlights the role of Japan and other extraregional actors in fostering cooperation and addressing the challenges posed by China’s presence in the region.