en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

The New Wave: Innovations and Updates in Software Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
The New Wave: Innovations and Updates in Software Development

Shaping the future of the software development industry, architects and software developers are gearing up for QCon London in April 2024. The event, meticulously structured, promises to provide practical and actionable solutions to the most pressing engineering challenges. The overriding mission is to foster a culture of knowledge-sharing and innovation in professional software development.

Security Verification: A Balancing Act

Josh Grossman has illuminated the importance of the Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS). The primary challenge, he posits, is striking a balance between the security requirements of software without compromising its functionality or usability. The ASVS, in this respect, becomes a pivotal tool for developers to ensure the secure delivery of their applications.

Observability Tools: The New Normal

In an industry where system designs and development processes are continuously evolving, Kent Quirk presents a comprehensive overview of observability tools and techniques. The integration of these tools into system designs offers an insightful view into the workings of the system, allowing developers to diagnose and fix problems swiftly.

Guardrails AI: Leading Safety Measures in Large Language Models

Shreya Rajpal, the CEO and Co-founder of Guardrails AI, has shared her invaluable insights on building safety measures for large language model (LLM) applications. Her focus on ensuring the reliability of such applications is testament to the importance of safety in the realm of software development.

Engineering Culture and Leadership: A Dialogue

A podcast featuring Shane Hastie and Britt Meyers shines a spotlight on the crucial role of engineering culture and leadership in the software development industry. Their conversation, rich with insights, underscores the importance of effective leadership in shaping a conducive engineering culture.

Twilio: Building Resilient Systems

An article delves into how Twilio has constructed a robust, scalable asynchronous system using a Workflow Orchestration solution. This case study serves as a blueprint for other software developers looking to build resilient systems that can withstand the test of time.

GitHub: Enhancing Code Scanner

GitHub has updated its CodeQL-based code scanner by factoring in the threat model. It now allows users to specify local files, command line arguments, environment variables, and databases as potential security risks. This shift-left approach aims to make the code scanning solution more adaptable and improve overall system security.

Value Stream Management: A Game Changer

The availability of an eBook on Value Stream Management (VSM) has piqued the interest of many. Its benefits to organizations have been highlighted, emphasizing VSM’s potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate.

Finally, the software development community is invited to register for an InfoQ account, opening the door to a network of senior developers.

0
Science & Technology Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Viral Video Claims Boy Ignites Stove with Static Electricity: Intrigue and Caution Ensue
A viral video showing a boy seemingly igniting a gas stove with his finger has set the internet ablaze, sparking a mix of amusement, skepticism, and concern. The video, spread widely on a micro-blogging platform, purports to demonstrate the use of static electricity—the energy produced by an imbalance of positive and negative charges in an
Viral Video Claims Boy Ignites Stove with Static Electricity: Intrigue and Caution Ensue
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
13 mins ago
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
19 mins ago
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Illusions of Perception: Not Just a Human Phenomenon, Reveals Study
3 mins ago
Illusions of Perception: Not Just a Human Phenomenon, Reveals Study
6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions
5 mins ago
6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
9 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP, Congress Unite for Chandigarh Mayor Elections: A New Political Dynamics in the Making
1 min
AAP, Congress Unite for Chandigarh Mayor Elections: A New Political Dynamics in the Making
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
2 mins
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: A Game of Strategy and Rivalry
2 mins
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: A Game of Strategy and Rivalry
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
4 mins
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
5 mins
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
5 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
5 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
8 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app