Science & Technology

Teledyne FLIR Unveils Advanced Security Solutions at Intersec 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:27 am EST
Teledyne FLIR Unveils Advanced Security Solutions at Intersec 2024

Teledyne FLIR, a recognized leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications, is set to display its comprehensive range of security solutions at the anticipated Intersec 2024 event. Scheduled to take place from January 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event promises to be a platform for showcasing cutting-edge security technologies. Among the highlights on exhibit will be the FLIR Elara DX series multispectral pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) thermal security cameras, the FLIR FH series ID multispectral fixed camera, and the FLIR Elara R-290 compact commercial ground radar.

FLIR Elara DX Series and FLIR FH Series ID

Designed for situational awareness in challenging environments like critical infrastructure sites, the FLIR Elara DX series stands out for its multispectral PTZ thermal security capabilities. Likewise, the FLIR FH series ID multispectral fixed camera, which combines thermal imaging with 4K visible imaging, is set to be featured for its reliable intrusion detection in perimeter security applications.

Another highlight from Teledyne FLIR’s suite of solutions is the FLIR Elara R-290 compact commercial ground radar. Capable of tracking up to 32 targets in all weather conditions, this radar is a testament to the company’s innovation in security technology.

Fixed Surveillance Land Systems and Thermal Fence

Teledyne FLIR will also present its fixed surveillance land systems, including the FLIR Ranger HDC MR and HDC MS, offering mid-to-long-range detection capabilities for government and defense applications. The company’s third-generation Thermal Fence virtual perimeter alert system will also be introduced. This system integrates multiple sensors and analytics software for comprehensive threat detection and assessment.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Teledyne FLIR recently announced a collaboration with Eye on Cloud (EOC) Tech. The partnership aims to use the Teledyne FLIR Lepton® radiometric thermal camera module in EOC Tech’s early fire detection (EFD) series of IP cameras. These cameras will provide continuous monitoring of electric vehicle charging stations and built environments, identifying elevated heat before ignition to improve safety. This initiative is part of the Thermal by FLIR program, aimed at supporting customer innovations for new applications.

Teledyne FLIR’s advanced security solutions are not only known for their superior technology but also for aiding professionals in making prompt, life-saving decisions. As the Intersec 2024 event in Dubai draws near, the security industry is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of Teledyne FLIR’s advanced security solutions.

Science & Technology Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

