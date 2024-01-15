en English
Europe

Is Sweden’s Cashless Society a Progress or Peril?

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Is Sweden's Cashless Society a Progress or Peril?

The precipice of a digital revolution, Sweden is on the cusp of becoming the world’s first cashless society. With a mere 32 ATMs per 100,000 citizens and an impressive 98% of the populace in possession of a debit or credit card, the nation’s transition from tangible cash to abstract digits has been swift and decisive.

Over the past decade, the proportion of goods purchased with cash has plummeted from 40% to a meager 10%. This shift towards cashlessness, while convenient and innovative, has its drawbacks, sparking concerns over potential marginalization of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, low-income individuals, and rural residents.

Legislation to Safeguard Access to Cash

In an attempt to counteract these concerns, the Swedish Parliament passed a bill in November 2019, mandating banks to provide access to cash services. This legislative measure, however, did little to halt the relentless march towards a digital economy. Despite the law, the move towards cashless transactions continued unabated, mirroring global trends observed in countries such as Norway, Finland, China, Hong Kong, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Security Concerns Reignite the Cash Debate

However, recent events have reignited the debate over the wisdom of a cashless society. Escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, particularly the looming threat of conflict with Russia, have sparked fears of potential cyber-attacks capable of disrupting electronic transactions. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, in response to these fears, has advised citizens to keep cash in small denominations for emergencies. This advice is part of their booklet titled ‘If Crisis or War Comes’, a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in a digital economy.

Local Issues Stirring Unrest

While Sweden grapples with the implications of its digital transformation, local issues in Glasgow are garnering attention. Union Street, once a bustling hub, now mirrors a dystopian film setting, its deteriorating condition a cause for concern among residents. The distress is further exacerbated by the TV Licensing Board’s demand for full payment of licenses from care home residents— a fee typically handled by the care home management. This has led to unnecessary confusion and distress among the elderly residents. Additionally, anecdotes about parking in Oxford and personal experiences with service staff in Glasgow provide a candid glimpse into local customs and social interactions, painting a vivid picture of daily life in these cities.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

