Is Sweden’s Cashless Society a Progress or Peril?

The precipice of a digital revolution, Sweden is on the cusp of becoming the world’s first cashless society. With a mere 32 ATMs per 100,000 citizens and an impressive 98% of the populace in possession of a debit or credit card, the nation’s transition from tangible cash to abstract digits has been swift and decisive.

Over the past decade, the proportion of goods purchased with cash has plummeted from 40% to a meager 10%. This shift towards cashlessness, while convenient and innovative, has its drawbacks, sparking concerns over potential marginalization of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, low-income individuals, and rural residents.

Legislation to Safeguard Access to Cash

In an attempt to counteract these concerns, the Swedish Parliament passed a bill in November 2019, mandating banks to provide access to cash services. This legislative measure, however, did little to halt the relentless march towards a digital economy. Despite the law, the move towards cashless transactions continued unabated, mirroring global trends observed in countries such as Norway, Finland, China, Hong Kong, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Security Concerns Reignite the Cash Debate

However, recent events have reignited the debate over the wisdom of a cashless society. Escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, particularly the looming threat of conflict with Russia, have sparked fears of potential cyber-attacks capable of disrupting electronic transactions. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, in response to these fears, has advised citizens to keep cash in small denominations for emergencies. This advice is part of their booklet titled ‘If Crisis or War Comes’, a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in a digital economy.

