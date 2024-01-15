en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Surveillance Cameras: Observers or Preventers of Crime?

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Surveillance Cameras: Observers or Preventers of Crime?

In recent times, surveillance technology has become a ubiquitous element of modern life, providing eyes in places where human presence is not possible or practical. However, as these silent watchers become increasingly pervasive, there is growing concern that they may not be as effective in real-time crime prevention as they are in post-incident investigation.

Surveillance Cameras: An Ineffective Deterrent?

Despite the Supreme Court’s directions in 2015 and 2020, the Centre and most states remain oblivious about the number of CCTV cameras installed in police stations. Although these cameras were installed in response to widespread complaints of intimidation, coercion, and torture of accused and witnesses, there is a notable lack of information on how the footage is monitored, stored, and used. This raises questions about the effectiveness of surveillance technology in deterring crime and ensuring the integrity of investigations.

The Consequences of Inaction

A glaring example of the limitations of surveillance technology is a recent incident in Port Charlotte, where two juveniles caused approximately $5K in damages to a home. Despite the incident being captured on surveillance cameras, the homeowners could do nothing but watch the destruction unfold in real-time. This incident not only underscores the importance of proactive measures but also raises questions about the actual deterrent effect of surveillance cameras.

Privacy Concerns and Human Rights Violations

Meanwhile, in Dublin, over 800 CCTV cameras are set to be installed at the new National Children’s Hospital, raising concerns among members of the hospital development board and Children’s Health Ireland about the necessity and privacy implications of so many cameras. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has also voiced concerns about Hikvision, the Chinese firm providing the technology, due to alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in China.

Surveillance Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

On one hand, in Iran, surveillance cameras are being used to enforce the country’s mandatory hijab rule, highlighting the potential for surveillance technology to be misused by authoritative regimes. On the other hand, an increase in the number of surveillance cameras around the world has led to concerns about privacy, with countries like China leading the pack with over 200 million cameras installed.

In conclusion, while surveillance technology has its merits, it is evident that it is not a panacea for crime prevention or public safety. There is a dire need for additional measures and advanced systems that would enable more proactive responses to situations observed on camera, striking a delicate balance between security and privacy.

0
Security
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
10 seconds ago
Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Leads to Six Arrests
On a typical Monday, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would bristle with the hum of financial activity. However, an alleged plot intended to disrupt this cornerstone of global finance has led to the arrests of six individuals. The suspects, linked to the Palestine Action group, were reportedly planning an audacious stunt aimed at thwarting the
Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Leads to Six Arrests
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
29 mins ago
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
Man Charged Over Alleged Disruption Plot at London Stock Exchange
36 mins ago
Man Charged Over Alleged Disruption Plot at London Stock Exchange
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
47 seconds ago
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
3 mins ago
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
Shadows of the Past: A Call to Arms in a Dangerous World
6 mins ago
Shadows of the Past: A Call to Arms in a Dangerous World
Latest Headlines
World News
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
12 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
23 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
28 seconds
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
32 seconds
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
54 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
1 min
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
1 min
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
1 min
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
1 min
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
28 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app