Surveillance Cameras: Observers or Preventers of Crime?

In recent times, surveillance technology has become a ubiquitous element of modern life, providing eyes in places where human presence is not possible or practical. However, as these silent watchers become increasingly pervasive, there is growing concern that they may not be as effective in real-time crime prevention as they are in post-incident investigation.

Surveillance Cameras: An Ineffective Deterrent?

Despite the Supreme Court’s directions in 2015 and 2020, the Centre and most states remain oblivious about the number of CCTV cameras installed in police stations. Although these cameras were installed in response to widespread complaints of intimidation, coercion, and torture of accused and witnesses, there is a notable lack of information on how the footage is monitored, stored, and used. This raises questions about the effectiveness of surveillance technology in deterring crime and ensuring the integrity of investigations.

The Consequences of Inaction

A glaring example of the limitations of surveillance technology is a recent incident in Port Charlotte, where two juveniles caused approximately $5K in damages to a home. Despite the incident being captured on surveillance cameras, the homeowners could do nothing but watch the destruction unfold in real-time. This incident not only underscores the importance of proactive measures but also raises questions about the actual deterrent effect of surveillance cameras.

Privacy Concerns and Human Rights Violations

Meanwhile, in Dublin, over 800 CCTV cameras are set to be installed at the new National Children’s Hospital, raising concerns among members of the hospital development board and Children’s Health Ireland about the necessity and privacy implications of so many cameras. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has also voiced concerns about Hikvision, the Chinese firm providing the technology, due to alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in China.

Surveillance Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

On one hand, in Iran, surveillance cameras are being used to enforce the country’s mandatory hijab rule, highlighting the potential for surveillance technology to be misused by authoritative regimes. On the other hand, an increase in the number of surveillance cameras around the world has led to concerns about privacy, with countries like China leading the pack with over 200 million cameras installed.

In conclusion, while surveillance technology has its merits, it is evident that it is not a panacea for crime prevention or public safety. There is a dire need for additional measures and advanced systems that would enable more proactive responses to situations observed on camera, striking a delicate balance between security and privacy.