International Affairs

Surge in Red Sea Attacks Spurs Major Shift in Global Trade Routes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:53 am EST
Surge in Red Sea Attacks Spurs Major Shift in Global Trade Routes

The recent surge in attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea has led to significant changes in global trade routes. Industry data shows that half of the container-ship fleet that regularly uses the Red Sea and Suez Canal, vital arteries for goods movement between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, is now avoiding the route. This shift in behavior indicates a heightened level of concern for the safety of vessels and their crews, and it could have profound impacts on global trade, potentially leading to longer transit times and increased costs that may ultimately be borne by consumers.

Escalating Threats to Maritime Security

Attacks by Yemen-based Houthis have become a significant threat to the shipping industry in the region. The United States has led a task force to bolster security, and Denmark’s government has announced plans to send a warship to participate in the mission. Amid these security measures, the Danish shipping industry has agreed to double wages for crews navigating through the danger-ridden Red Sea. Still, many transport companies are choosing to avoid the route altogether, rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope even though it leads to increased shipping rates and delays.

Incidents Stirring Security Concerns

Several incidents have fueled the need for heightened maritime security. Notably, American military helicopters came under fire from Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in the Red Sea, prompting a retaliatory action that resulted in the sinking of three Houthi boats. In another incident, a commercial ship was shot at from small boats in the Red Sea, approximately 60 nautical miles to the north-west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Impact on Global Trade

Nearly 20 percent of the global container-shipping fleet is avoiding the Red Sea trade route due to the threat of drone and missile attacks. This shift has led to increased costs and delays for shipping. Furthermore, the conflict in the Middle East has forced cargo ships to chart new courses to avoid the Suez Canal and Red Sea, disrupting the smooth flow of goods and potentially impacting global supply chains. Companies, in turn, are facing increased shipping costs and disruptions due to the attacks.

In response to the threats, shipping giants like Maersk and CMA CGM are moving to resume voyages with military escorts through the Red Sea. However, other companies, including toymaker Basic Fun, are rerouting cargo away from the Suez Canal, impacting global supply chains. The company is now sending toys from China to ports in the UK and Rotterdam via longer routes and redirecting some goods to the Panama Canal and the West Coast via the Pacific Ocean.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation. The escalating tensions and disruptions to trade routes underscore the urgent need for effective measures to safeguard global maritime pathways and ensure the continued smooth flow of global trade.

International Affairs Security Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

