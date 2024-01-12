en English
Papua New Guinea

State of Emergency Declared in Papua New Guinea Following Violent Riots

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
State of Emergency Declared in Papua New Guinea Following Violent Riots

Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby, is gripped by a state of emergency following an outbreak of rioting and violence. The unrest, which claimed at least 16 lives, began on January 10, 2024, as a protest by police and public servants over an unexplained pay cut. The situation, initially deemed an administrative error, rapidly escalated into widespread looting and arson, causing significant damage and disruption to the city.

Protests Erupt into Rioting and Violence

The peaceful demonstration took a violent turn, with instances of looting and arson reported throughout Port Moresby and the country’s second-largest city, Lae. Nine fatalities occurred in the capital and seven in Lae. The turmoil witnessed a marked increase in violent crime, with gunshot and knife wounds among the injuries treated at Port Moresby General Hospital.

Emergency Measures and Response

Amid the escalating disorder, Prime Minister James Marape declared a 14-day state of emergency on January 12. Marape’s response included the suspension of several officials, the mobilization of over 1,000 soldiers, and the deployment of additional police forces from regional areas to regain control.

Aftermath of the Unrest

As of the morning of January 12, the situation had stabilized. Soldiers and police patrolled the streets, while citizens queued for fuel. Supermarkets prepared to reopen with enhanced security measures. Despite the tension, public services, such as the St John Ambulance, operated under new normal conditions, and no further looting was reported. The events have put additional political pressure on Marape, with calls for his resignation and six MPs stepping down.

While the immediate crisis seems to have subsided, the underlying issues remain. The incident has spotlighted the challenges facing Papua New Guinea, including high unemployment and increased living costs, which have exacerbated societal tensions.

0
Papua New Guinea Security
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

