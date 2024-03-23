Srinagar Security Forces Bust Jaish Terror Module; 4 Associates Arrested, Arms Seized

Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in Srinagar on Saturday, dismantling a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module by arresting four associates linked to the proscribed outfit. The operation, based on precise intelligence, led to the seizure of a substantial cache of weapons, marking a critical step in counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Joint Operation Leads to Arrests

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched involving the Srinagar Police and security forces. A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the Kenihama area, on the outskirts of Srinagar, where a vehicle carrying the four individuals was intercepted. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Gulam Hassan Khandey, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat. Their apprehension has dealt a significant blow to the operational capabilities of JeM in the area.

Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered

Incriminating materials along with a large arsenal were recovered from the apprehended individuals. Items seized included an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and six Chinese grenades. The recovery of these items has not only thwarted potential terrorist activities but has also provided valuable insights into the modus operandi of the terror outfit.

Investigations Underway

Initial investigations have confirmed the links of the arrested individuals with JeM, underscoring the threat posed by such outfits to peace and security in the region. A case has been registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and IPC, with further investigations set to delve deeper into the network and operations of the terror module. This operation underscores the relentless efforts of security forces to combat terrorism and ensure safety and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

This successful operation is a testament to the effectiveness of the intelligence and security apparatus in the region. It not only represents a significant setback for JeM but also serves as a warning to other terror outfits operating in the area. The collaborative efforts of the police and security forces in dismantling such networks are crucial for maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. As investigations continue, the focus remains on neutralizing threats and preventing the resurgence of terrorism in the region.