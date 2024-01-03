SonicWall Acquires Banyan Security, Boosting Its Zero-Trust Network Access Capabilities

In a significant move highlighting the growing importance of zero-trust network access (ZTNA) in the cybersecurity landscape, SonicWall, a prominent security vendor, has acquired Banyan Security, a startup specializing in cloud-based ZTNA security architecture. The deal, completed on December 22, 2023, aims to fortify the security framework for customers grappling with the new challenges presented by an increasingly prevalent hybrid work environment.

Enhancing ZTNA Capabilities

Banyan Security, founded in 2015, offers robust security service edge (SSE) solutions through its platform. The startup’s device-centric platform caters to organizations with hybrid workforces and counts corporations like Chick-fil-A among its clientele. SonicWall’s decision to acquire Banyan Security is a calculated move to amplify its ZTNA capabilities. ZTNA, a security paradigm that does not inherently trust any user and segments network access to contain potential incidents, has gained prominence as a viable response to the shift towards remote work triggered by the pandemic.

SonicWall’s ZTNA Offering

SonicWall’s existing ZTNA offering incorporates policies such as least privilege access and microsegmentation and is compatible with both managed and unmanaged devices. The acquisition of Banyan Security is expected to enrich this offering, enabling SonicWall to provide a more comprehensive security solution to its users.

Transition to Cloud-based SASE Solutions

SonicWall’s CEO, Bob VanKirk, stated that the acquisition marks a significant step in the company’s transition from traditional firewall defenses to cloud-based secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, which encapsulate ZTNA as a crucial component. This acquisition follows SonicWall’s purchase of Solutions Granted, a managed security service provider (MSSP), in November, aligning with the company’s objective to shift its cybersecurity services to the cloud and tackle the escalating threats against managed service providers (MSPs) and MSSPs. VanKirk underscored the pivotal role of SSE and ZTNA in evolving SonicWall’s offerings into a comprehensive cloud platform, thereby offering a unified portal for MSPs to safeguard end-users and manage threats more efficiently.