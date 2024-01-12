en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Somalia’s President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Somalia’s President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as President Mohamud, engaged in a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This dialogue comes at a critical time, as Somalia grapples with political and security challenges, and seeks to fortify its relationship with the international community.

Continuous Engagement for Pressing Issues

This phone call is a testament to the ongoing engagement between Somalia and the United Nations. While the specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed, it is likely they discussed matters of mutual concern. These include peacekeeping efforts, humanitarian assistance, and development projects in the region. The dialogue underscores the UN’s unwavering commitment to aiding Somalia in its quest for stability and prosperity.

Strategic Partnerships and International Aid

The conversation between President Mohamud and Secretary-General Guterres also hints at discussions surrounding strategic partnerships and the successful implementation of international aid programs. These elements are crucial for Somalia’s reconstruction and development. The Somali President highlighted perceived violations by Ethiopia against Somalia’s independence and sovereignty, reinforcing the unity and governance commitment of the Somali people and government.

Addressing Regional Tensions and Instability

The discussion also touched on the challenges plaguing the region and the significance of international cooperation to alleviate regional tensions. The conversation focused on the security situation in Somalia, the upcoming elections, and the United Nation’s role in buttressing the country’s stability and development. This phone call consultation signifies the importance of international collaboration and support for Somalia, a nation striving to combat terrorism and instability within its borders.

0
Africa International Relations Security
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
7 mins ago
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
Anticipation is mounting as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023-2024 edges closer, and all eyes will be on the exceptional talent taking to the pitch. Among the plethora of players, five strikers are poised to leave a significant impact on the tournament. These individuals are not just known for their remarkable abilities, but also
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
WHO Amplifies Emergency Response to Devastating Flooding in Congo-Brazzaville
47 mins ago
WHO Amplifies Emergency Response to Devastating Flooding in Congo-Brazzaville
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour ago
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
11 mins ago
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
12 mins ago
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
22 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Latest Headlines
World News
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
31 seconds
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
2 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
2 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
4 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
4 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
4 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
6 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
6 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app