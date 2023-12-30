en English
Africa

Somalia and Somaliland Agree to Resume Dialogue: A Hopeful Step Towards Peace

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:13 am EST
In a significant development, the Federal Government of Somalia and Somaliland have agreed to resume dialogue under the guidance of Djibouti’s President Isma”l Omar Guelleh. This agreement was reached during a two-day conference held on December 28th and 29th, 2023. The joint communique outlined several key points aimed at fostering future cooperation between the two entities.

Commitment to Security and Anti-Crime Measures

The governments of Somalia and Somaliland have pledged to establish full cooperation on security matters and combat organized crime. This commitment is expected to bolster peace and stability in regions affected by conflicts. Key to this agreement is the development of a detailed roadmap for their dialogue process within 30 days.

Upholding Previous Agreements

Both parties have also agreed to uphold previous agreements reached between 2012 and 2020. The agreement also includes an expectation for Somalia to acknowledge past military government atrocities in Somaliland. The focus of both governments will be on addressing security challenges, including terrorism and regional disputes.

Role of Djibouti and Future Implications

Djibouti’s role in facilitating these talks, specifically the role of President Guelleh, has been recognized and appreciated. This commencement of dialogue is seen as a hopeful step towards peace and cooperation. The geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa could potentially be reshaped, serving as a model for conflict resolution in the region.

Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

