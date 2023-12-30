Somalia and Somaliland Agree to Resume Dialogue: A Hopeful Step Towards Peace

In a significant development, the Federal Government of Somalia and Somaliland have agreed to resume dialogue under the guidance of Djibouti’s President Isma”l Omar Guelleh. This agreement was reached during a two-day conference held on December 28th and 29th, 2023. The joint communique outlined several key points aimed at fostering future cooperation between the two entities.

Commitment to Security and Anti-Crime Measures

The governments of Somalia and Somaliland have pledged to establish full cooperation on security matters and combat organized crime. This commitment is expected to bolster peace and stability in regions affected by conflicts. Key to this agreement is the development of a detailed roadmap for their dialogue process within 30 days.

Upholding Previous Agreements

Both parties have also agreed to uphold previous agreements reached between 2012 and 2020. The agreement also includes an expectation for Somalia to acknowledge past military government atrocities in Somaliland. The focus of both governments will be on addressing security challenges, including terrorism and regional disputes.

Role of Djibouti and Future Implications

Djibouti’s role in facilitating these talks, specifically the role of President Guelleh, has been recognized and appreciated. This commencement of dialogue is seen as a hopeful step towards peace and cooperation. The geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa could potentially be reshaped, serving as a model for conflict resolution in the region.