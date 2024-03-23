SOKAPU President Advocates Traditional Roles, Local Police to Boost Security

Samuel Tabara, President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), in a recent discussion, shed light on the dire security situation in Kaduna State and the broader implications for Nigeria. Highlighting the recurrent rate of kidnappings and killings, Tabara calls for a constitutional amendment to empower traditional rulers and the establishment of local government police as critical steps toward restoring peace and stability.

Empowering Traditional Rulers

Tabara passionately argues for the inclusion of traditional rulers in the constitution, granting them specific roles and duties. He views this move as essential, considering these leaders as the land's true custodians and their communities' protectors. By formally recognizing their position, Tabara believes it would significantly contribute to addressing security challenges at the grassroots level, where traditional knowledge and authority can play a pivotal role in intelligence gathering and conflict resolution.

Advocating for Local Government Police

Furthering his stance on localizing security measures, Tabara proposes the creation of local government police forces. This suggestion is rooted in the belief that local authorities have a better understanding of their communities' unique challenges and dynamics. He draws parallels with other jurisdictions where county or local police exist, suggesting that such a model could be adapted to the Nigerian context to enhance responsiveness and effectiveness in tackling security issues.

Addressing Local Government Autonomy

Central to Tabara's argument is the issue of local government autonomy, particularly in financial matters. He criticizes the current system, where local governments lack direct control over their finances, being at the mercy of state governors through joint accounts. This, according to Tabara, significantly hampers local authorities' ability to respond to security challenges effectively and undermines their operational capacity. He advocates for a constitutional amendment that enforces financial independence for local governments, enabling them to fund and maintain their security apparatus, including the proposed local government police.

In spotlighting the intertwined issues of traditional authority recognition, local government autonomy, and the establishment of localized policing, Samuel Tabara presents a holistic approach to tackling Nigeria's security challenges. While the path to constitutional amendment and systemic reform is complex, Tabara's advocacy underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in governance and security strategy. As Nigeria grapples with escalating insecurity, the propositions put forth by the SOKAPU President invite policymakers, community leaders, and citizens alike to reconsider the foundations of effective security management and community resilience.