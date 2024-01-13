en English
Security

Singapore Joins ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ to Secure Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Singapore Joins ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ to Secure Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move, Singapore has joined an international coalition dubbed ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ to counter escalating attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. This strategic maritime corridor, crucial to global trade, is now under a heightened state of vigilance. The Defense Minister confirmed the deployment of Singapore Armed Forces personnel to protect vital maritime communication lines and ensure the continuity of global trade in the region.

Impact on Global Maritime Trade

The rebel attacks have prompted major shipping companies to halt transits through the Red Sea, disrupting approximately 15% of global maritime trade. The Red Sea’s critical role in the global energy and commodity supply chain routes has made the recent tensions a source of economic turmoil. Major shipping companies have rerouted to circumvent the Red Sea, while the US has spearheaded an international coalition to safeguard merchant ships from attacks.

Operation Guardian of Prosperity

The US-led Operation Guardian of Prosperity involves numerous countries committed to securing the Red Sea region. Greece has dispatched a frigate to participate in protection operations, aligning closely with the US. However, some US allies, such as Spain, France, Italy, and Australia, have chosen to distance themselves from this American alliance.

Escalating Tensions and Economic Stakes

The relentless attacks by Houthi rebels on the Red Sea have led to a significant increase in fuel and insurance costs, longer voyages, and capacity constraints for the transportation and logistics sector. The disruption is causing higher transport costs, impacting global supply chains, and necessitating collaborative efforts and strategic solutions to ensure resilience. As the world watches the crisis unfold, the Red Sea’s strategic importance is underscored, with around $1 trillion worth of goods passing through annually. The geopolitical implications of the Red Sea and its chokepoint emphasize its strategic value and the potential for regional escalation due to these attacks.

Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

