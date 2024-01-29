Seychelles Forces Reclaim Hijacked Sri Lankan Vessel in High Seas Operation

In a daring operation by the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and the Seychelles Coast Guard, a Sri Lankan fishing vessel hijacked by armed Somali pirates has been successfully reclaimed. The mission, carried out on the high seas, underscores the Seychelles' commitment to maritime security and the fight against terrorism.

The operation, led by the patrol ship Topaz, was initiated in response to an alert from Sri Lanka about the hijacking. The hijacked vessel, named Lorenza Putha, and its six crew members were suspected to have been abducted by Somali pirates two days before the rescue mission. The hijacking took place in international waters, far from the coastlines of both Somalia and Sri Lanka, as reported by The Washington Post.

With the vessel now under their control, the SDF and the Coast Guard are working together to bring the vessel and its crew to the Port of Victoria by Tuesday. The mission, though still in progress, has already been marked as a success.

President's Praise

President Wavel Ramkalawan, the Commander in Chief of the SDF, has commended the Special Forces and Coast Guard for their professionalism, courage, and bravery in executing the operation. The President's praise highlights the Seychelles' commitment to maritime security and its stand against acts of terrorism.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in the region. Recently, Sri Lanka announced its participation in a U.S.-led operation to protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The hijacking of the Lorenza Putha serves as a reminder of the persistent threat to maritime security and underscores the urgency of concerted efforts to address it.