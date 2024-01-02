en English
Africa

Security Vulnerabilities Uncovered in Popular African Financial Apps

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In an era where technology is increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, a new research project underscores the importance of digital security. In a collaborative endeavour, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University Africa, representing CyLab-Africa, Upanzi Network and Approov, delved into the realm of financial services apps widely used across Africa. They discovered that a significant 95% of these Android apps were found to expose secrets that could compromise personal and financial data of an estimated 272 million users.

Dissecting the Security Threats

Researchers, including Theoneste Byagutangaza, Trevor Henry Chiboora, Joel Jefferson Musiime, and Lenah Chacha, meticulously categorized the security threats into high, medium, and low severity categories. This classification revealed a concerning picture with a majority of threats falling into the high (18%) and medium (72%) categories. High severity threats referred to vulnerabilities that could potentially lead to unauthorized access and data breaches. Medium severity threats, on the other hand, had the potential to compromise user data confidentiality and app functionality.

Geographical Differences in App Security

The report further explored security trends on a geographical basis and found revealing differences. Apps deployed in West Africa were found to be the most exposed in terms of high severity secret exposure (20%), while Southern Africa boasted the least exposure (6%). This geographical comparison offers a valuable perspective for developers, highlighting the necessity for robust security measures irrespective of the deployment region.

Implications and Recommendations

Unraveling these vulnerabilities was not just a research project but a part of a summer collaboration experience that provided invaluable learning opportunities for the researchers. Most importantly, the findings serve as a wake-up call for product owners, developers, and users. The detailed report shines a spotlight on the security risks associated with secret and API key exposures, urging for an overhaul in security measures to protect users’ sensitive data. The research team offered recommendations to enhance security measures, thereby safeguarding user data and maintaining the functionality of these essential apps.

Africa Science & Technology Security
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

