Egypt

Security, Smuggling, and Aid: The Border Between Egypt and the Gaza Strip

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Security, Smuggling, and Aid: The Border Between Egypt and the Gaza Strip

Straddling an expanse of 12 kilometers, the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is more than a mere geographical boundary. A potent symbol of the region’s geopolitical tensions, it is delineated by a formidable barrier erected by Israel following the Oslo Accords in 1994. This high-security border, an intricate labyrinth of fences, wire, and walls, stands as a stark testament to the enduring conflict and tension that defines this region.

The Rafah Border Crossing: A Gateway Under Surveillance

The Rafah Border Crossing serves as the only legal conduit for people between Gaza and Egypt. Subject to stringent control and intermittent closures, this point of passage is perpetually under the watchful eyes of the Egyptian military. The security measures are not baseless; they stem from the growing presence of Hamas within Gaza, an organization deemed as a terrorist entity by Egypt and several other nations.

A Buffer Zone: Tackling Smuggling and Unauthorized Crossings

Not one to be complacent, the Egyptian government has established a buffer zone along the border. This involves the systematic demolition of homes and tunnels, a strategy aimed at curbing smuggling activities and unauthorized crossings. However, these severe measures underscore the challenges of maintaining security while addressing humanitarian concerns in one of the world’s most contested regions.

The Role of Egypt in Aid Delivery

In a recent statement, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, shed light on the significant role Egypt plays in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing. Contrary to claims made by the Israeli defense team, Egypt is not obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the high-stakes security and humanitarian scenario unfolding at the border.

As the world watches, the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip continues to serve as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay between security, geopolitics, and humanitarian concerns that define this volatile region.

0
Egypt Security
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

