Africa

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:28 am EST
Unfolding security concerns in key global trade routes are leading to significant shifts in the maritime industry. A fresh report by Flexport Inc. reveals that 50% of container ships, which regularly traverse the Red Sea and Suez Canal, are now avoiding these routes due to increasing threats. The redirected fleet entails 299 vessels with a combined capacity to carry 4.3 million containers, marking roughly 18% of the global shipping fleet.

Red Sea and Suez Canal: The Security Challenge

The maritime industry in Denmark has agreed to double wages for crews navigating the Red Sea amidst recent attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, shipping giants such as Hapag-Lloyd, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Nippon Yusen are diverting their vessels around the Suez Canal, citing security reasons. These changes have emerged in the backdrop of alleged Houthi rebel attacks on ‘two Israeli ships’ and a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea.

The sudden shift in shipping routes comes with its own set of challenges. Avoiding the Red Sea and Suez Canal means circumventing Africa, which can extend travel time by an estimated 25%. This can lead to higher operating expenses and could potentially affect consumer prices for a wide array of goods, including footwear, food items, and oil. Re-routing ships around Africa is projected to cost up to $1 million extra in fuel for every round trip between Asia and Northern Europe.

Shipping Companies’ Response and Future Prospects

Despite the heightened security concerns, some vessels are still navigating through the Suez Canal. TankerTrackers.com Inc., along with vessel tracking data, confirms the passage of two container ships and one oil tanker, all of which have previously sailed into Russian waters, through the canal without engaging with Israel. Similarly, Maersk plans to sail almost all container vessels through the Suez Canal, while CMA CGM is increasing the number of vessels traveling the same route.

While the recent developments have led to a surge in shares of shipping companies due to expectations of higher freight rates, the long-term effects on global trade and economy remain uncertain. The situation continues to underline the importance of secure and efficient maritime routes for sustaining global commerce.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

