Security Clearance Background Checks: Is the Return to Phone Interviews Effective?

As the security clearance process evolves, the debate between traditional in-person interviews and remote phone or video conferencing interviews (VTC) intensifies. With the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and its contractors navigating through a backlog of investigations, the reintroduction of telephonic interviews has sparked discussions among background investigators about the efficiency and efficacy of this method.

Advertisment

Shift Back to Remote Interviews

During the peak of the security clearance backlog and global pandemic, DCSA implemented remote interviews to expedite the process. This move was initially seen as a temporary solution but has shown its potential longevity as discussions about its permanence surface. Background investigators are now witnessing an increase in the use of phone interviews, reflecting a significant shift in how background checks are conducted. This change aims to address the backlog efficiently but raises questions about the depth and quality of investigations conducted remotely.

Comparing In-Person and Remote Interviews

Advertisment

There's a stark difference in opinions regarding the effectiveness of in-person versus remote interviews. While in-person interviews are believed to uncover more red flags due to the direct interaction, remote interviews offer convenience and time savings. However, concerns arise about the impersonal nature of phone interviews and their ability to thoroughly assess a candidate's suitability for security clearance. Anecdotes from background investigators highlight the mixed feelings about remote interviews, with some arguing that it compromises the integrity of the security clearance process.

Impact on the Investigation Process

The ongoing debate touches on several aspects of the background investigation process, including efficiency, resource allocation, and the overall quality of security assessments. While remote interviews can save time and resources, they may not always capture the full picture of a candidate's character and reliability. The transition back to remote interviews signifies an attempt to streamline the process, but it also underscores the need for a balanced approach that ensures thorough and effective security clearance investigations.

This shift in methodology reflects broader changes in the security clearance landscape, driven by technological advancements and evolving workforce dynamics. As the debate continues, the security community must weigh the benefits of efficiency against the potential risks associated with remote interviews. The outcome of this discussion will likely influence the future of security clearance investigations and the standards used to evaluate candidates for sensitive positions.