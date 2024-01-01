en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
How To

Securing Android: An 8-Step Checklist Amid Rising Cyber Threats

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:27 pm EST
Securing Android: An 8-Step Checklist Amid Rising Cyber Threats

With the increasing reliance on technology, the need for protecting personal data has become paramount, especially on devices that are as personal as our smartphones. Android, being the most popular mobile operating system, has been a prime target for cyber threats. The onset of new challenges, like the Android banking trojan Chameleon variant and the ‘Xamalicious’ Android backdoor, heightens the need for robust security measures.

Securing Android: An 8-Step Checklist

To help users shield their devices and personal information, here is an 8-step checklist for enhancing Android device security.

1. Keep the OS Updated: Manufacturers frequently release security patches to fix vulnerabilities. Staying updated is a simple yet crucial step towards secure usage.

2. Use Google Play Store: Download apps exclusively from the Google Play Store to avoid potentially harmful applications. Google’s improved protections through Google Play Protect offer additional layers of safety.

3. Review App Permissions: Ensure no app has access to unnecessary personal information or device functionality. This can prevent unauthorized activities and secure your privacy.

4. Use a Secure Lock Screen: A PIN, password, or biometric option can prevent unauthorized access, enhancing device security.

Advanced Measures for Enhanced Security

5. Enable ‘Find My Device’: Google’s Find My Device feature allows users to locate, lock, or erase a lost or stolen device. This can safeguard personal data in unfortunate circumstances.

6. Caution with Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi networks can pose security risks. Consider using a VPN for secure browsing when connected to such networks.

7. Install Reputable Antivirus: Regularly updated antivirus or security apps can protect against malware and other threats. McAfee’s warning about the ‘Xamalicious’ Android backdoor highlights the importance of such tools.

8. Back Up Regularly: Regular backups to an external drive or cloud service can prevent loss of important information, providing a safety net in case of device compromise.

Securing the Future

Security researchers at Threat Fabric have discovered a new variant of the Android banking trojan Chameleon, which supports new device takeover capabilities. Google also announced the launch of Repair Mode for select Google Pixel Android devices, designed to protect user data during repairs. These developments underscore the importance of staying informed and vigilant about our device’s security. As we step into 2024, let’s pledge to take control of our device security and protect our personal information.

0
How To Science & Technology Security
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year, New You: Expert Insights on Maintaining Health and Wellness Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

ZDNET: A Trusted Voice in Tech Recommendations and Insights on AI in Coding

By Safak Costu

Navigating AccessBET: A Comprehensive Login Guide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Guide to Connecting an Xbox Controller to the Xbox Series X or S ...
@Gaming · 2 days
Guide to Connecting an Xbox Controller to the Xbox Series X or S ...
heart comment 0
ZDNET’s Rigorous Approach to Product Recommendations and Editorial Standards

By Rizwan Shah

ZDNET's Rigorous Approach to Product Recommendations and Editorial Standards
Expert Tips for Pristine Sneakers: A Guide by Raheem Rademaker

By Salman Khan

Expert Tips for Pristine Sneakers: A Guide by Raheem Rademaker
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
14 seconds
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
51 seconds
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
3 mins
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
5 mins
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
7 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
8 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
8 mins
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
9 mins
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
23 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
29 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
34 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
35 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
51 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
54 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
58 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app