Secaucus to Install Security Cameras to Deter Rising Auto Theft

In a determined move to curb the escalating rate of auto thefts, the town of Secaucus in Hudson County is set to install security cameras at every entry and exit point. This initiative is rooted in the belief of the Town Council that it will serve as both a deterrent to potential criminals and a tool to solve crimes in an area that, despite having one of the lowest crime rates in the county, has experienced a surge in auto theft.

Secaucus' Security Upgrade

Mayor Michael Gonnelli, at the helm of this initiative, unveiled plans to install 44 cameras equipped with license plate reading capabilities. The cost of this public safety plan, aimed at combating car thefts, is estimated at around $500,000. In 2022, the town recorded 23 car thefts, a figure that alarmingly rose to 39 in 2023. The aim of this initiative is not to completely eradicate crime, but to assist the Secaucus Police Department in identifying vehicles involved in criminal activities.

Respecting Resident Privacy

Police Chief Dennis Miller emphasized that the cameras' primary function is to support the police in handling the auto-theft issue and will not be used to monitor the movements of residents. This assurance comes in response to potential concerns over privacy invasion, reinforcing that the focus is squarely on crime prevention and detection.

A Broader Effort in Crime Prevention

This initiative is seen as more than just a deterrent for car thefts. It forms part of a broader effort to thwart cars from being used in the execution of other crimes. Governor Phil Murphy has also taken legislative action by signing bills into law to strengthen penalties associated with auto theft. These laws target persistent, repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks. The town is currently in the process of purchasing the camera system, although no specific date for the installation and activation of the system has been released.