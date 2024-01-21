Saudi Aramco Warns of Oil Tanker Shortage Due to Houthi Actions in the Red Sea

In a recent forum at Davos, Amin Nasser, the Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco, voiced growing concerns over the escalating Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The potential impact on the global oil industry is alarming, with the looming threat of a severe oil tanker shortage.

Houthi Actions: A Response to the Gaza Conflict

The surge in Houthi aggression is traced back to an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. The militant group has taken to targeting ships traversing the Red Sea, pledging to cease these activities only when the conflict in Gaza comes to an end. This has led to increased tension in the region, with many shipping companies opting to avoid the Red Sea passage altogether.

In response to the Houthi attacks, the US military, in alliance with its partners, has initiated strikes against Houthi bases. However, the situation remains far from stable. With the Red Sea route now viewed as a high-risk zone, major oil companies have suspended oil transport through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Impact on the Global Oil Supply Chain

As a result of the current situation, oil companies are choosing the longer route around Africa, extending transit times by approximately two weeks. This disruption is set to have significant repercussions on the global oil supply chain, with delayed oil deliveries from Saudi Arabia and Iraq totaling nearly 9 million barrels. This is as tankers switch routes to travel the more extended, safer way around Africa.

The situation compounds the already complex global oil market dynamics and could potentially cause a ripple effect on the world economy. The urgency of this issue is underscored by the fact that a solution is yet to be found, and the future of oil transport through the Red Sea hangs in the balance.