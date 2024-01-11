en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Samoa Police Ramp Up Security Preparations for CHOGM Meeting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Samoa Police Ramp Up Security Preparations for CHOGM Meeting

As the second and last weeks of July approach, the Samoa Police are gearing up for a crucial task: ensuring the security of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The police force’s primary objective during this period is to guarantee the safety and security of the visiting government leaders attending this significant event.

Importance of the CHOGM Security Visit

This preparatory visit is not merely a routine operation. It is a reflection of the importance the Samoa Police place on the security arrangements for the upcoming meeting. The task at hand is to provide a safe environment for an event of international stature, where leaders from the Commonwealth nations convene to discuss global and regional issues.

Stringent Security Measures

In light of the significance of the event, the emphasis on stringent security measures cannot be understated. The responsibility resting on the Samoa Police’s shoulders is massive. It involves coordinating with various agencies, deploying extensive security measures, and ensuring that the event proceeds without a hitch.

Significance of the Event for Samoa

The CHOGM meeting is a significant occasion for Samoa. It is an opportunity to host international leaders and contribute to discussions on pressing global and regional issues. The Samoa Police’s commitment to ensuring the utmost security is indicative of the importance of this event for the nation.

In unrelated news, reports also surfaced about the unfortunate death of a Virgin Australia pilot in Apia, the bestowing of Matai titles in Gautavai, Savai’i, a signature board by Vodafone Samoa, and a price hike in locally produced vegetables due to supply issues. However, these events bear no relation to the primary topic of the CHOGM security visit.

0
International Relations Samoa Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Rallying Call Amidst European Fatigue over Ukraine War
In the face of an ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a diplomatic tour of the Baltic States, seeking to fortify support for his nation. This trip, a testament to the enduring spirit of solidarity among nations that share a history of Soviet rule, comes as European nations grapple with fatigue
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Rallying Call Amidst European Fatigue over Ukraine War
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
43 mins ago
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
Kazakhstan's Strategic Engagement with Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan: A Step Towards Regional Trade Aspirations
46 mins ago
Kazakhstan's Strategic Engagement with Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan: A Step Towards Regional Trade Aspirations
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
10 mins ago
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
16 mins ago
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
36 mins ago
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
13 seconds
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
7 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
7 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
8 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
8 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
9 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
9 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
9 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
10 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app