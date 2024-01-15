en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety

In the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the truck drivers’ association is raising a clarion call, seeking government intervention to address the growing security and safety concerns plaguing their operations. This move underscores the escalating risks these truck drivers face daily, ranging from theft and hijacking to poor road conditions and the absence of proper rest areas. The appeal also emphasizes the crucial role the trucking industry plays in the region’s economy, highlighting the imperative to safeguard its workforce.

Undeterred Voices for Safety

The SADC Truck Drivers Association, representing private transport operators in Zimbabwe, including truck drivers, recently convened a meeting with ZUPCO bosses. Their agenda focused on issues like late payments, the necessity for timely review of rates, and concerns about the cumbersome vetting process. However, their most striking plea was for government intervention in their mounting safety and security issues.

Government’s Role in Ensuring Safety

The truck drivers’ association is adamant about the government’s role in rectifying these issues. The association’s belief is that only with government intervention can drivers operate in a safer environment, thereby promoting not only their wellbeing but also the smooth functioning of the region’s economy. The meeting, attended by senior Zanu PF officials, concluded on a hopeful note, with another session with the government scheduled for today.

The Critical Need to Protect Workforce

The appeal from the SADC Truck Drivers Association for improved safety measures is a stark reminder of the importance of the trucking industry in the region’s economy. The drivers’ safety is paramount, not only for their personal wellbeing but also for the industry’s sustainability and the region’s economic stability. The association’s plea is a wake-up call for the government to ensure these vital workers are protected, thereby securing the region’s economic lifeline.

0
Africa Security Transportation
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
37 seconds ago
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 draws near, the fervor around Ghana’s participation is palpable. From the bustling streets of Accra to the serene landscapes of Kumasi, a unified cry resonates – ‘Go Ghana Go’. The excitement is mirrored on the digital sphere, with UTVGhana, a prominent Ghanaian television channel, gearing up to
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
7 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
11 mins ago
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 min ago
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
2 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
3 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
37 seconds
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 min
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
2 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
3 mins
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
4 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
4 mins
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
4 mins
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
6 mins
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
7 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
40 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app