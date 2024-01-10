Sabarimala Temple Prepares for Makaravilakku Festival Amidst Incident and Crowd Management Concerns

In an incident at the Sabarimala temple, a key handrail of a flyover meant for managing the devotees’ queue collapsed after the ucha puja, a midday ritual. This mishap took place amidst a significant inflow of pilgrims gearing up for the approaching Makaravilakku festival. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the devotees.

Response to the Incident

The Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for administering the temple, swiftly responded to the situation. The board decided to cancel spot bookings for darshan from Wednesday onward. This tactical move is aimed at better management of the teeming crowd.

Upcoming Festivities and Preparations

The Chandanakkudam festival, a symbol of religious harmony, is slated for Thursday at Erumeli. This town serves as a major base camp for the shrine. Furthermore, the ‘petta thullal’ ritual, an integral part of the celebrations, will unfold on Friday in the same locale.

Security Measures and Administrative Changes

On the security front, a new police team, led by Anti-Naxal squad head S Sujith Das as the special officer, has assumed duties at Sabarimala. This sixth batch of police personnel will be on duty until January 20. The team, consisting of around 2,500 officers, will ensure peace and order during the vibrant festival period. In addition, Pathanamthitta district collector A Shibu has appointed Ranni tahsildar M K Ajikumar as the executive magistrate. Ajikumar, assisted by a team of revenue officials, will oversee the Thiruvabharanam procession from January 13 to 15.