Sabarimala Temple Prepares for Makaravilakku Festival Amidst Incident and Crowd Management Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Sabarimala Temple Prepares for Makaravilakku Festival Amidst Incident and Crowd Management Concerns

In an incident at the Sabarimala temple, a key handrail of a flyover meant for managing the devotees’ queue collapsed after the ucha puja, a midday ritual. This mishap took place amidst a significant inflow of pilgrims gearing up for the approaching Makaravilakku festival. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the devotees.

Response to the Incident

The Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for administering the temple, swiftly responded to the situation. The board decided to cancel spot bookings for darshan from Wednesday onward. This tactical move is aimed at better management of the teeming crowd.

Upcoming Festivities and Preparations

The Chandanakkudam festival, a symbol of religious harmony, is slated for Thursday at Erumeli. This town serves as a major base camp for the shrine. Furthermore, the ‘petta thullal’ ritual, an integral part of the celebrations, will unfold on Friday in the same locale.

Security Measures and Administrative Changes

On the security front, a new police team, led by Anti-Naxal squad head S Sujith Das as the special officer, has assumed duties at Sabarimala. This sixth batch of police personnel will be on duty until January 20. The team, consisting of around 2,500 officers, will ensure peace and order during the vibrant festival period. In addition, Pathanamthitta district collector A Shibu has appointed Ranni tahsildar M K Ajikumar as the executive magistrate. Ajikumar, assisted by a team of revenue officials, will oversee the Thiruvabharanam procession from January 13 to 15.

Security
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

