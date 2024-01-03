en English
Europe

Romanian Government Boosts Customs Authority Staffing Amid Increased Border Activity

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
In a swift response to surging border activity, the Romanian government has enacted a normative act, Government Decision no. 237/2022, that bolsters staffing levels at the Romanian Customs Authority. This move is a direct reaction to the dramatic increase in goods and people crossing the Romanian border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, along with elevated activity in the Black Sea ports.

Boosting Border Operations

Under this act, an additional 324 posts have been authorized for the Customs Authority. However, these positions are not permanent fixtures. Instead, they are temporary and designed to meet the immediate demands of the heightened border activity. The positions are set to expire no later than three years after the ordinance comes into force. The goal is to effectively manage and control the influx, ensuring that border operations can cope with the increased demand while maintaining security and efficiency.

Recruitment and Remunerations

The Romanian Customs Authority may organize competitions to fill the newly created vacant and temporarily vacant public positions. The salary rights of the staff will be established according to the provisions of the Framework Law no. 153/2017, which pertains to the salary of staff paid from public funds. This ensures that the compensation for these temporary positions will be in line with the existing structure for public servants.

A Strategic Move

This strategic move by the Romanian government highlights their proactive approach to sudden demographic and economic shifts. By increasing the staffing capacity of the Romanian Customs Authority, they are effectively preparing for the challenges that increased border activity presents, ensuring the smooth operation of border crossings and ports and minimizing potential security risks.

Europe Security
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

