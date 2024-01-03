Romanian Government Boosts Customs Authority Staffing Amid Increased Border Activity

In a swift response to surging border activity, the Romanian government has enacted a normative act, Government Decision no. 237/2022, that bolsters staffing levels at the Romanian Customs Authority. This move is a direct reaction to the dramatic increase in goods and people crossing the Romanian border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, along with elevated activity in the Black Sea ports.

Boosting Border Operations

Under this act, an additional 324 posts have been authorized for the Customs Authority. However, these positions are not permanent fixtures. Instead, they are temporary and designed to meet the immediate demands of the heightened border activity. The positions are set to expire no later than three years after the ordinance comes into force. The goal is to effectively manage and control the influx, ensuring that border operations can cope with the increased demand while maintaining security and efficiency.

Recruitment and Remunerations

The Romanian Customs Authority may organize competitions to fill the newly created vacant and temporarily vacant public positions. The salary rights of the staff will be established according to the provisions of the Framework Law no. 153/2017, which pertains to the salary of staff paid from public funds. This ensures that the compensation for these temporary positions will be in line with the existing structure for public servants.

A Strategic Move

This strategic move by the Romanian government highlights their proactive approach to sudden demographic and economic shifts. By increasing the staffing capacity of the Romanian Customs Authority, they are effectively preparing for the challenges that increased border activity presents, ensuring the smooth operation of border crossings and ports and minimizing potential security risks.