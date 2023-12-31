Registration for SSC GD Recruitment 2024 Concludes Today: Over 26,000 Vacancies on Offer

Today marks the conclusion of the registration process for the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) General Duty Recruitment 2024. Aimed at filling a staggering 26,146 vacancies across various posts, this initiative is a significant move towards bolstering the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), and the Assam Rifles.

A Glance at the Available Posts

The positions on offer include 6,174 posts in the Border Security Force (BSF), 11,025 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 3,337 in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 635 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 3,189 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,490 in the Assam Rifles (AR), and 296 in the SSF. These numbers provide a snapshot of the scale of this recruitment drive and hint at the massive manpower that will be added to India’s defence forces.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

The age criteria for candidates is set between 18 to 23 years. The application fee has been fixed at ₹100, however, exemptions are in place for women candidates and those from SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen categories. Interested candidates have been applying online through the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in. Although the registration wraps up today, candidates have until January 1, 2024, to pay the application fee. A window for edits to their applications will be available from January 4 to January 6, 2024.

Selection Procedure

The selection process for this recruitment initiative is rigorous and multi-staged, involving a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (DME/RME), and Document Verification. This comprehensive procedure ensures that only the most eligible and deserving candidates secure their roles in these critical defence forces.

In conclusion, this recruitment drive by the SSC marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s defence forces. As the registration process concludes today, aspirants across the country wait with bated breath for the next stages of the selection process. It is an opportunity for many to serve their nation and contribute to its security and sovereignty.